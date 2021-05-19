Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 7-4 win over Rangers, including DJ LeMahieu's three RBI

DJ LeMahieu watches ball off bat tight shot grey uniform

The Yankees avoided their third straight loss by coming away with a 7-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- Rougned Odor made a tremendous defensive play in his return to the lineup. In the bottom of the second, Isiah Kiner-Falefa scorched a one-hopper up the middle, but Odor made a sliding pick and quickly flipped to DJ LeMahieu for a 4-6-3 double play.

Odor also finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-5.

- Jameson Taillon got into some trouble in the bottom of the third. After allowing a Jonah Heim double with one out, Taillon allowed an RBI single to Nick Solak, putting the Rangers up 1-0. Tailon then walked both Nate Lowe and Joey Gallo to load the bases, and Adolis Garcia delivered with a single up the middle, scoring two more runs and putting Texas up by three runs. Taillon was able to strike out David Dahl with runners at second and third to end the inning, but the damage was done.

- The Yankees answered back and got on the board for the first time in the top of the fourth, as Aaron Judge singled and Gio Urshela followed up with an RBI double to make it a 3-1 game. After Gary Sanchez doubled in the second run of the inning, Miguel Andujar tied the game with an RBI hit of his own. All three hits were ripped into left, as the Yankees offense came to life.

After a Mike Ford single and a Ryan LaMarre walk, Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz was pulled from the game with the bases still loaded. Kolby Allard entered, but was rudely greeted by LeMahieu, who inside-outed a 1-2 pitch just inside the first-base line, scoring two more runs and pushing the Yankees lead to 5-3.

LeMahieu would also drive in another run later in the game on a sac fly, finishing the night 1-for-4 with 3 RBI.

In all, 10 Yankees game to the plate in the fourth inning, as the Bombers had six hits in the inning to score five runs.

- Taillon allowed a solo home run to Solak in the bottom of the fifth, and that would end his night, as he was replaced by Wandy Peralta. Taillon went 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. His season ERA now stands at 5.73.

Story continues

- Sanchez was pulled from the game to begin the bottom of the sixth inning, replaced by Kyle Higashioka behind the plate. The team later announced that Sanchez left the game due to cramping in his left hamstring. Sanchez finished the night 1-for-3 with an RBI.

- The bullpen combo of Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman combined to go 4.2 scoreless innings, with Chapman allowing the only hit of the group. He did, however, strikeout the side in the ninth for the save.

What's next

The Yankees and Rangers continue their four-game set on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Corey Kluber will take the ball for the Yankees, while the Rangers' starter is TBD.