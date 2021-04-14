Yankees takeaways in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Blue Jays, including a costly base-running mistake

Gary Sanchez runs bases away game

The Yankees fell back under .500 with a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. With the tying run in Aaron Hicks at the plate in the eighth inning, a pitch in the dirt got Gary Sanchez running. But he froze, and was caught in a rundown. He was eventually tagged out, and the Yankees' late threat, and their best chance to get back into the ballgame, was quickly squashed.

2. After a flawless first inning, Jameson Taillon worked into some trouble in the second, loading the bases and allowing a two-run, two-out single to Josh Palacios. Taillon also allowed a sac fly to Randal Grichuk that increased Toronto’s lead to 3-0 in the third. Marcus Semien added a two-out solo home run in the fourth inning, and back-to-back doubles by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocked Taillon out of the game.

Taillon was hit hard all night – he allowed four batted balls over 100 mph, and eight over 95 mph. In all, Taillon allowed five earned runs, eight hits, and one walk in his 3.2 innings of work.

3. The Yankees offense as a whole did close to nothing against Hyun-Jin Ryu, as the lefty faced the minimum through 5.2 innings, as both hits he allowed up to that point followed with a double play. Ryu finished with 6.2 innings of four-hit, one-run ball (unearned), while walking one and striking out seven.

4. But the bats started going a bit later on. After Sanchez reached on an error and Aaron Hicks doubled, Rougned Odor opened up the scoring for the Yankees with an RBI groundout in the seventh. DJ LeMahieu roped a double in the eighth inning, and Giancarlo Stanton broke an 0-for-16 skid with a two-run single to cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 6-3 – that single left his bat at 120 (!!) miles per hour.



5. The aforementioned Hicks went 3-for-4 with a double as he returned to the lineup after taking Monday off in wake of the Daunte Wright police shooting in Minnesota.



What’s next

Corey Kluber will get his third start in pinstripes, as the Blue Jays will return with Ross Stripling at 1:07 p.m. in Dunedin, Fla.