Yankees Takeaways from Tuesday's 7-2 win over Orioles, including Gerrit Cole's 13 strikeouts

Gerrit Cole mound side view home jersey

Gerrit Cole was lights out, as the ace pitched one of his best games with the Yankees in a 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's a few takeaways from the games:

1. Cole was dealing on Tuesday night. The ace finished his night off with a whopping 13 strikeouts on 97 pitches and 7.0 innings. He allowed four hits, walked none and allowed zero runs in one of his best performances in pinstripes.

Cole's seventh strikeout in the top of the third made it 11 straight regular season games that he had at least seven strikeouts -- the most ever by a Yankee.

His 11th strikeout gave him his most ever in a Yankee uniform -- he had three games last season with 10 strikeouts.

2. The Yankees could've struck early and hard, with DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner loading the bases up with nobody out in the first.

But Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer stayed composed and started dealing. He struck out Giancarlo Stanton on a swing, Gleyber Torres on a check-swing and Clint Frazier looking to make an impressive escape out of the hole he dug himself.

3. Jay Bruce got the scoring started in the very next inning, hitting a solo home run out to the short wall in right to put the Yankees up 1-0.



4. The Yankees tacked on another two runs after managing to load the bases up with an out on Kremer again in the fourth.

First, LeMahieu grounded out into a double play after Kremer was taken out, but Bruce came in to score from third. Then, Judge hit a single out to right to bring Gio Urshela in from third to make it 3-0 after four innings.

Gardner doubled on the next at-bat to put a man on second and third, but Stanton grounded out to third to end what could've been a real game-changing inning.

5. After a few quiet innings of offense, Stanton hit a one-out, RBI double to left after Gardner walked to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-0. But a Torres strikeout and a Frazier lineout ended the inning.



6. With two men on in the bottom of the eighth, Judge put the game away for good, crushing a three-run homer to left to put the Yankees up 7-0.

Chad Green pitched a clean eighth inning, but Lucas Luetge gave up a two-out, two-run homer to right in the bottom of the ninth after the game was extended on a safe call at first that could've gone the other way.

After allowing a double to the next batter, Luetge managed to finish the game before things got interesting late.

The game marked the 12th straight home win over the Orioles, which is tied for the best mark in franchise history.

Highlights:



What's next:

The Yankees and Orioles finish up their series in The Bronx on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with Jameson Taillon on the mound for the Bombers and John Means up for Baltimore.