Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 6-5 win over Blue Jays, including Aaron Judge's first career walk-off home run

The Yankees were no-hit for five innings, but came from behind in the ninth inning as Aaron Judge hit a walk-off three-run home run to beat the Blue Jays, 6-5.

- Luis Severino did not get out to the start he'd like, allowing a leadoff home run to center fielder George Springer, giving the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead. After letting up a single to Bo Bitchette, Severino settled in and struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning.

- Alejandro Kirk singled off Severino to begin the top of the second, and the righty then walked Matt Chapman. Severino let up a deep fly to Santiago Espinal that was initially ruled a home run, but the replay showed it deflected off of Aaron Hicks, and was ruled a double. Toronto scored two runs on the double to go up 3-0.

- Severino got into a groove in the third and fourth innings, recording back-to-back 1-2-3 innings, as he struck out the side in the fourth. He struck out Bichette for the second out in the fifth inning, but then let up a single to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Miguel Castro came in for relief. Severino finished with eight strikeouts over 4.2 IP, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks.

- After back-to-back walks in the second inning, Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi had a mound visit, and then retired the next 12 consecutive batters through the fifth inning.

DJ LeMahieu broke up the no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff double that was just short of a home run to left field. Aaron Judge then reached first safely after hitting a hard shot to third that Chapman mishandled. Kikuchi got Anthony Rizzo to fly out to deep center, as LeMahieu tagged up, but that was it for the lefty after 5.1 IP. Giancarlo Stanton took reliever Yimi Garcia deep to the short porch in right field, tying the game at 3-3. Garcia then hit Josh Donaldson, and was surprisingly ejected from the game, as well as Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker.

- Jonathan Loaisiga let up a one-out single to Springer in the top of the seventh. He then threw a pitch up-and-in on Bichette, as Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was upset Loaisiga wasn't tossed, and got ejected himself. Bichette then grounded out to the inning-ending double play.

- Loasigia walked Guerrero Jr. in the top of the eighth, and was then replaced by Chad Green. After a strikeout, Green let up a double to left field on a grounder by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Guerrero Jr. turned on the jets to score from first, giving the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead. Gurriel Jr. advanced to third on the throw home, and then scored on a sac-fly by Kirk to make it a 5-3 game.

- Jose Trevino and LeMahieu worked back-to-back walks with one out in the ninth, and then Judge dropped the hammer -- sending a slider on a 1-2 count to the second deck in left field to walk it off in the Bronx, as the Yanks won, 6-5.

The Yanks wrap up their brief two-game series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.

Jameson Taillon takes the mound for New York, while Jose Berrios gets the start for Toronto.