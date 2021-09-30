Yankees takeaways in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Blue Jays, including a rough outing from Gerrit Cole

Cole reacts after giving up HR in Toronto

The Yankees saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-5.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Jose Berrios was untouchable for the first 4.2 innings. He retired his first 14 batters faced, half of them by strikeout. But with two outs in the fifth, the Yankees started to hit. They had a double from Gleyber Torres, an RBI single by Gio Urshela, and an RBI double from Brett Gardner to cut the lead in half.

DJ LeMahieu opened up the sixth inning with a double – he advanced to third on a groundout, and Aaron Judge drove him in with a sac fly.

2. The Yankees wasted no time getting the lead run run at the plate in the seventh, as Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Torres reached on an infield single. Urshela and pinch-hitter Luke Voit both struck out, but strike three on Voit got away from the catcher, which advanced the runners. Then, Kyle Higshioka drove them in with a single to tie the game at five.

3. Jonathan Loaisiga made his return from the injured list in the seventh, and tossed a perfect inning against the top three Jays in the order. But in the eighth, Clay Holmes gave up a leadoff homer to Bo Bichette to give the Jays a 6-5 lead. In the ninth, the Yankees had the tying run in Torres at second, but Tyler Wade flew out to center to end the game.

4. Gerrit Cole did not have it. His first pitch was a double by George Springer. Marcus Semien then blasted a two-run home run that gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead before Cole even recorded an out. Springer added an RBI single in the third, and Bichette took Cole deep in the fourth.

In the fifth, a pop-up fell untouched in between a confused and uncommitted Joey Gallo and Urshela, and that became Springer’s second “double.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove him in with a single for Cole’s fifth earned run of the night.

Cole allowed nine hits, with seven of them going for extra bases, tying a career-high. He did give six innings, but assumed to be the potential Wild Card Game (or Game 163) starter, if they make it, Cole has allowed 15 earned runs in his last three starts, spanning 17.2 innings (7.64 ERA). His six strikeouts, however, gave him the second-most in a season by a Yankee, only trailing Rob Guidry's 248 in 1978.

What's next



Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will face this year's favorite Robbie Ray in the final game of the series in Toronto at 7:07 p.m.