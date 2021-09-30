Yankees takeaways in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Blue Jays, including a rough outing from Gerrit Cole

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Morik
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cole reacts after giving up HR in Toronto
Cole reacts after giving up HR in Toronto

The Yankees saw their seven-game winning streak snapped, as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-5.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Jose Berrios was untouchable for the first 4.2 innings. He retired his first 14 batters faced, half of them by strikeout. But with two outs in the fifth, the Yankees started to hit. They had a double from Gleyber Torres, an RBI single by Gio Urshela, and an RBI double from Brett Gardner to cut the lead in half.

DJ LeMahieu opened up the sixth inning with a double – he advanced to third on a groundout, and Aaron Judge drove him in with a sac fly.

2. The Yankees wasted no time getting the lead run run at the plate in the seventh, as Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, and Torres reached on an infield single. Urshela and pinch-hitter Luke Voit both struck out, but strike three on Voit got away from the catcher, which advanced the runners. Then, Kyle Higshioka drove them in with a single to tie the game at five.

3. Jonathan Loaisiga made his return from the injured list in the seventh, and tossed a perfect inning against the top three Jays in the order. But in the eighth, Clay Holmes gave up a leadoff homer to Bo Bichette to give the Jays a 6-5 lead. In the ninth, the Yankees had the tying run in Torres at second, but Tyler Wade flew out to center to end the game.

4. Gerrit Cole did not have it. His first pitch was a double by George Springer. Marcus Semien then blasted a two-run home run that gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead before Cole even recorded an out. Springer added an RBI single in the third, and Bichette took Cole deep in the fourth.

In the fifth, a pop-up fell untouched in between a confused and uncommitted Joey Gallo and Urshela, and that became Springer’s second “double.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove him in with a single for Cole’s fifth earned run of the night.

Cole allowed nine hits, with seven of them going for extra bases, tying a career-high. He did give six innings, but assumed to be the potential Wild Card Game (or Game 163) starter, if they make it, Cole has allowed 15 earned runs in his last three starts, spanning 17.2 innings (7.64 ERA). His six strikeouts, however, gave him the second-most in a season by a Yankee, only trailing Rob Guidry's 248 in 1978.

What's next

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will face this year's favorite Robbie Ray in the final game of the series in Toronto at 7:07 p.m.

Recommended Stories

  • Brett Gardner's RBI double

    Brett Gardner doubles into the gap in right-center field, plating Gio Urshela from first base to cut the Yankees' deficit to 4-2 in the 5th

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien sets MLB record for most homers by a second baseman

    In his first season with Toronto, Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run Wednesday night, breaking Davey Johnson's record for second basemen.

  • Can Yankees' Gerrit Cole continue success vs Blue Jays? | What Are The Odds?

    In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Eamon McAnaney, Marc Malusis and Sal Licata looking ahead to game two of the Yankees-Blue Jays series. Will Gerrit Cole keep the Yankees rolling? Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • What are the longest winning and losing streaks in MLB history?

    The St. Louis Cardinals have won 17 straight games entering play Wednesday, but is that the longest win streak in MLB history?

  • Blue Jays Wild Card Watch: Stakes couldn't be higher as Yankees series begins

    It's do-or-die time for the Toronto Blue Jays this week.

  • 3 head-scratching Jason Garrett decisions that cost Giants in loss to Falcons

    After a promising Week 2 performance, the Giants' offense took a big step backwards and a finger must be pointed at Jason Garrett.

  • NASCAR at Talladega betting preview: This is the race to bet multiple drivers

    Denny Hamlin won last week at Las Vegas and enters as the favorite at +800.

  • There's A Really Simple Way To Raise The Debt Ceiling. Republicans Object To It.

    All Republican lawmakers have to do is, well, nothing.

  • Nationals vs. Rockies Highlights

    McMahon's 4 RBIs, Story's 4 hits lead Rockies to win

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • A Steelers pursuit of Aaron Rodgers? That would rival Bucs' Tom Brady gamble

    Just because Rodgers is lathering up the Pittsburgh fan base with his love doesn’t mean he’s winking at them about 2022. He’s just as likely to be goosing people in the Packers' organization

  • Rookie Quentin Grimes says learning from Knicks' veterans is 'going to be really good for my development'

    Knicks first-round pick Quentin Grimes ﻿spoke at training camp on Wednesday, and discussed the veterans on the Knicks who have been helpful in his adjustment to the NBA.

  • Stanton Strikes Again, Yankees Edge Blue Jays

    George Bissell recaps Giancarlo Stanton’s heroics against the Blue Jays, the Cardinals' 17th consecutive win and more in Wednesday's Daily Dose. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Here's what needs to happen for Dodgers to pass Giants and win NL West

    The Dodgers are two games behind the Giants in the NL West with six games remaining. The second-place team will play a one-game playoff, likely against the Cardinals.

  • These are Chicago's poopiest beaches

    Fecal bacteria in Chicago beach water got bad enough to trigger safety warnings 16% of the time this summer. Beaches with the best and worst records stayed pretty steady compared to previous years, according to city data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Chicago is expected to stay in the 70s all week, making swimming tempting — if not legal. And since the city stops testing the water on Labor Day, there are no official warning flags to tell you when fecal levels (measured through concentration

  • No Time to Die reviews: what do the critics think of Daniel Craig’s final Bond film?

    Daniel Craig has described the final cinematic journey of his James Bond as "spectacular", with most critics agreeing the pandemic-delayed film was well worth the wait.

  • Rams claim Jamir Jones off waivers

    The Rams will be without linebacker Justin Hollins for a while because of a pectoral injury and they moved to add some depth at the position on Wednesday. The team claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers. Jones was cut by the Steelers when they signed Derrek Tuszka to their 53-man roster on Tuesday. Jones signed [more]

  • Jay Glazer hints that something is brewing on the Deshaun Watson front

    On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]

  • J.D. Martinez home run vs. Orioles longest batted ball of Red Sox career

    Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez obliterated a pitch to straightaway center field for his longest home run with the team.

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    The San Francisco Giants keep finding ways to win key games as more players go down injured, still chasing a coveted NL West crown. Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night after losing Brandon Belt to a broken left thumb. The division-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home.