Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Angels, including rough middle innings for Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon pitching road grey uniform side angle Angels

The Yankees dropped their fourth straight game with Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Here are some key takeaways ...

1. The Yankees hit into a pair of inning-ending double plays in the first three innings Tuesday, but Anthony Rizzo got things started in the fourth, lifting his fourth homer as a Yankee just over the yellow line in right for a home run, putting New York up 1-0.

2. Jameson Taillon got off to a terrific start in Anaheim, striking out the side in the second inning and retiring all nine Angels in order his first time through the lineup. But the Angels got to him in the fourth. Following a David Fletcher single and a Shohei Ohtani walk, Jared Walsh clobbered a three-run homer to right, putting the Angels up 3-1.

3. The bottom of the fifth was more trouble for Taillon. A Max Stassi single and Jack Mayfield double set the Angels up with runners at second and third with nobody out. A couple of sharp grounders resulted in two outs with no runs, and Ohtani was then intentionally walked to load the bases with two away. Phil Gosselin made the Yankees pay for walking Ohtani, singling up the middle to score two more and make it a 5-2 game.

Taillon’s night ended there after 4.2 innings, but with Joely Rodriguez on the mound to try to get out of the jam, the Angels executed a delayed double steal resulting in Ohtani stealing home to make it a four-run game. Taillon was tagged with six earned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking two.

4. Gary Sanchez brought the Yankees a run closer in the fifth, as he pulverized a solo home run to right field off of Jaime Barria to make it a 3-2 game at that point. The long ball was Sanchez’s 18th of the season and was an absolute no-doubter off the bat.

5. Trailing by four runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Yankees put a pair of runners on with nobody out. After a flyout moved the runners to the corners with one out, Brett Gardner rolled into the Yankees’ fifth double play of the night, ending yet another inning before it could take off.

To put that into perspective, during the Yankees' recent 13-game winning streak they hit into a grand total of four double plays.

6. The Yankees built a late rally in the eighth. With runners at second and third and nobody out, Aaron Judge poked an RBI single to right to make it a three-run game. Giancarlo Stanton then missed a potential game-tying home run by a few feet, but his sac fly to left cut the lead to two runs.

The Bombers had a chance to tie the game with a couple of runners on and one out, but Gio Urshela and pinch-hitter Luke Voit both struck out to end the frame.

7. In addition to the five double plays, the Yankees went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees and Angels finish their three-game set on Wednesday at 7:07 p.m.

Gerrit Cole will get the start against Angels lefty Packy Naughton.