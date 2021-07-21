Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 6-4 win over Phillies, including four home runs on offense

Gary Sanchez high five Gleyber Torres

The Yankees hit four home runs on the way to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Here are the takeaways...

- Domingo German got through the first inning relatively easy, striking out Phillies slugger Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen. But Rhys Hoskins led off the top of the second with a solo home run, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

- Greg Allen tripled to right field to leadoff the bottom of the third inning, as the Yankees' first baserunner got into scoring position right away. Estevan Florial grounded out to first, scoring Allen to tie the game up at 1-1 -- it's Florial's first career RBI.

- Hoskins walked in the top of the fourth inning and advanced to second on a balk by German with two outs. Ronald Torreyes then doubled to left field, as the Phillies went back up, 2-1. In the bottom of the inning, Rougned Odor reached first on a bunt single and moved to third on a line drive by Gary Sanchez, but the Yankees couldn't get a run in to tie the game.

- German's night ended after 4.0 IP, allowing two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks over 70 pitches. Luis Cessa came in for relief in the fifth. In the bottom half of the inning, Allen walked and then stole second base easily. He moved to third on a sacrifice fly, and then scored on Tyler Wade's hard lineout to third base. Brett Gardner then homered to right field, giving the Yanks a 3-2 lead.

- Sanchez launched a ball into deep left field for his 17th home run on the season, putting the Yankees up 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rob Brantly doubled down the right field line, knocking Aaron Nola out of the game for the Phils. It's Brantly's first hit since Oct. 1, 2017 when he was a member of the Chicago White Sox. The Yanks loaded the bases with two walks, but Wade grounded back to the pitcher for a 1-2-3 double play.

- With two on and one out in the seventh inning, Chad Green came in to get the Yankees out of the jam. He walked McCutchen to load the bases, but then struck out Hoskins and former Yankee Didi Gregorius to end the side. In the bottom of the seventh, Giancarlo Stanton crushed a solo home run to left to put the Yanks up 5-2.

- Zack Britton entered the game in the eighth and allowed three straight singles, as Jean Segura drove in a run to make it 5-3. Britton escaped without further damage, getting J.T. Realmuto to ground into the 1-4-3 double play. In the bottom of the eighth, Florial hit his first career home run, a solo shot to right field that put the Yanks up 6-3.

- Aroldis Chapman came in for the save, and struck out Harper for the first out. McCutchen then homered to make it a 6-4 game. Chapman didn't let that bother him, and struck out Hoskins and Gregorius to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Phillies continue their two-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Asher Wojciechowski will get the start for the Yanks, while the Phillies have yet to announce a starter.



