Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 7-1 win over White Sox, including another promising Clarke Schmidt start

Aug 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees offense finally awakened behind another solid start from Clarke Schmidt as they beat the White Sox, 7-1, on Tuesday night.

Takeaways

- The Yankees offense continued to struggle Tuesday. The first five outs were via the strikeout as the lineup had no answer for White Sox starter Touki Toussaint in the early innings. In fact, the Bombers struck out six times in the first three innings but they did get on base three times in that span (one hit, two walks).

They would threaten to score in the fourth after back-to-back one-out singles by Giancarlo Stanton and Billy McKinney. Isiah Kiner-Falefa would drive them both in with a double that split the left and center fielders, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Harrison Bader would follow with a single to put New York up 3-0. The Yankees would walk the bases loaded before Jake Bauers hit a sac fly to add a fourth run.

- Clarke Schmidt continued his string of very good starts by matching Toussaint strikeout for strikeout in the early going. Through the first three innings, Schmidt walked just one batter while striking out six batters.

But just like Toussaint, Schmidt would give up his first run in the fourth. Luis Robert Jr. led off the inning with a rocket over the left-field wall to cut the Yankees lead to 4-1. However, that was it for Schmidt as he worked a one-run game into the sixth inning. However, he would be pulled with runners on first and third with one out. Michael King would get out of the inning to preserve the 4-1 lead and put a bow on Schmidt's night.

Schmidt pitched 5.1 innings (88 pitches) giving up just one run on four hits, one walk while striking out seven.

- Aaron Judge started as the team's DH on Tuesday and was largely pitched around by White Sox pitching. While he did strike out, he walked three times before putting a charge into a ball in the eighth inning for his 21st home run of the season and the second since his return from the IL.

Kyle Higashioka also homered for the Yanks, hitting a two-run shot in the eighth to put the Yanks up 6-1 at the time. While the offense woke up, the strikeouts continued to plague the Yanks as their hitters struck out 16 times in this one, a day after striking out 12 times.

- King relieved Schmidt and with him likely not being available Wednesday after pitching two innings, manager Aaron Boone extended his reliever. King went 2.2 innings (35 pitches) giving up just two hits while striking out five batters.

Jonathan Loaisiga made his first appearance since he returned from the IL on Tuesday and got a 1-2-3 inning. In his first outing since April 5, Loaisiga got two ground ball outs before getting Gavin Sheets to strike out looking to end the game.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees wrap up their three-game series with the White Sox on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m..

The Yankees have yet to formally name a starter but Boone said that Luis Severino will likely take the mound for the Yanks. The White Sox will have Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.72 ERA) on the bump.



