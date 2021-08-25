Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 5-4 win over Braves, including surviving a near collapse in the ninth

DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Velazquez bump elbows

Three Yankees homer and Wandy Peralta saves the game in the ninth, as the Bombers win 5-4 in Atlanta over the Braves.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Andrew Heaney retired the first two batters he faced but got into a jam afterwards, walking Freddie Freeman and hitting with a pitch Austin Riley to put two runner on the bases for Dansby Swanson.

Swanson ripped a double out to deep center to bring Freeman and Riley in to score and make it 2-0 for the home team before the inning was over.

2. Giancarlo Stanton picked up where he left off on Monday, crushing a line drive ball out to left center for a solo home run to start the next frame and cut the lead in half.

3. The Yankees tied the game up in the top of the fourth. Aaron Judge hit a leadoff double to right and eventually advanced to third on a groundout by Stanton.

Gary Sanchez hit a two-out single to right to bring Judge in from third and make it a 2-2 ball game.

4. DJ LeMahieu gave the Yankees their first lead of the game in the fifth, hitting a two-run homer out to left to make it 4-2.

Heaney's day was over after the fourth, finishing with two earned runs allowed on three hits and a walk while striking out five.

5. The Braves briefly made it a one-run game after scoring in the bottom of the fifth, but Rougned Odor sent a solo-missile out to deep right in the seventh to give the Yankees back a two-run cushion.

6. Aroldis Chapman came in for the save in the ninth and eventually had a two-on, two-out situation with the winning run at the plate. He then loaded the bases up after Ozzie Albies struck out on a full count, but the third strike was called a foul tip and then he hit an infield single on the next pitch.

Chapman got Jorge Soler down to another full count, but walked him to bring in the runner from third, make it a 5-4 game and keep the bases loaded for Wandy Peralta.

A third straight 3-2 count, this time from Freeman, had everyone in the stadium on their feet. After a couple foul balls to stay alive, Freeman ripped a fly ball out to left that went right into a moving Joey Gallo's glove to end the game -- and halt the nightmare.

Story continues

7. The Yankees have won 11 straight games for the first time since 1985, and their 10th straight series for the first time since 1954.

The Bombers have the best record in MLB in August at 19-4. They're 23-5 in the last 28 games -- their best mark in that span since 1998.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Yankees have the day off Wednesday before starting an important series with the Oakland Athletics on the west coast on Thursday.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. with Jameson Taillon (8-4, 3.94 ERA) on the mound for the Yanks and James Kaprielian (7-4, 3.25 ERA) up for the A's.