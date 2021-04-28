Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 5-1 win over Orioles, including Corey Kluber's best start of the season

Kluber in BAL

The Yankees got back in the win column and slugged their way to a 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are some takeaways...

1. Corey Kluber tossed his best game as a Yankee. He finished the fifth inning for the first time all season, and tossed 6.2 innings total, throwing 96 pitches – his most since April 20, 2019. He did not allow a hit through three innings before allowing a leadoff double in the fourth. That run came into score, but it was the only damage done of the night. In all, Kluber allowed just one run on six hits while walking two and striking out five in his 6.2 innings of work.

Entering Tuesday, Kluber’s career ERA in March/April was 4.01. His season ERA is now 4.15, a tick higher than his usually first month of the season, but a slow start is business as usual for Kluber, who has a 3.02 ERA from May to October.

2. DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gleyber Torres each had multi-hit games. LeMahieu had been 2 for his previous 20, and it was Judge’s first multi-hit game since April 14. It was also the first time all year that the Yankees’ first three hitters of the lineup had two-plus hits all year.

3. Judge and Stanton both went deep in this one. Judge hit a solo shot in the second, while Stanton's came in the seven.

Stanton is starting to get hot -- he is 7 for his last 21 (.333) with three home runs.

4. With Gary Sanchez off for the night, Kyle Higashioka blasted an opposite-field home run in the fourth to give New York a 3-0 lead. Gio Urshela added in the fourth with an RBI single – Stanton was gunned down trying to score, and that ended the inning.

5. The Yankees got their first sacrifice fly of the season in the first inning, as Urshela drove in LeMahieu to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The Yankees were the only team in MLB to not have a sac fly entering Tuesday.



6. Jonathan Loaisiga relieved Kluber and held the lead in the seventh. In the eighth, the Orioles had runners on first and second with one out, but he got out of the jam. Lucas Luetge tossed a perfect ninth to clinch the W.

Story continues

What's next

Domingo German will toe the rubber for the Yankees on Wednesday in Baltimore at 7:05 p.m.



