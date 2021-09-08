Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Blue Jays, including Gerrit Cole's early exit due to injury

Gerrit Cole pitching in pinstripes Blue Jays not visible

The Yankees lost their fourth straight game, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Tuesday night. They've now lost eight of their last 10 games.

Here are some key takeaways ...

1. The huge storyline from Tuesday’s game was a sight that no Yankees fan wanted to see, as Gerrit Cole was forced to leave the game in the top of the fourth inning with a left hamstring tightness.

After a Reese McGuire sac fly, Cole signaled to the Yankees dugout to have a trainer come out. After a quick discussion on the mound, Cole left the game. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two. He did appear to have his best stuff on the mound.

2. Toronto broke onto the scoreboard first in the second inning. Alejandro Kirk put a level swing on a high fastball from Cole and punched it over the wall in right for a solo home run to put the Jays up 1-0.

Kirk would hit his second home run later in the game in the eighth inning, another opposite-field shot, as Toronto padded their lead late.

3. The Yankees played some small ball in the third to tie things up. Andrew Velazquez singled off of Steven Matz before stealing second and advancing to third on a fly ball. He then came in to score on an RBI single by Anthony Rizzo.

4. After scoring a pair of runs off Cole in the fourth, the Jays added to their lead in the fifth inning, as Marcus Semien slammed his 38th homer of the season, a solo shot off of Albert Abreu to make it a 4-1 game.

5. Aaron Judge had some good swings, but he ended up going 0-for-4. Judge has now gone 0-for-4 or worse in four straight games.

As a team, the Yankees have not had an extra-base hit since Sunday. They had eight hits on Tuesday night, all singles.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Blue Jays continue their four-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Luis Gil will get the start for the Bombers against Alek Manoah.