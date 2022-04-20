Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tigers, including bullpen bailing out Gerrit Cole

Yankees Gerrit Cole pitching cropped road uniforms

The Yankees bullpen kept the Detroit Tigers off the board after Gerrit Cole had a short outing in the team's 4-2 win on Tuesday night.

Manager Aaron Boone sat another regular for Tuesday’s game, this time Gleyber Torres got the night off. DJ LeMahieu started at second base. Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo returned to the lineup after having Sunday off.

-Aaron Hicks led off the first inning with a single, and Rizzo and LeMahieu walked to give Josh Donaldson an opportunity to get the Yankees on the board. After fighting back from a 3-0 count, Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander got Donaldson to pop up to the catcher. The wind took it and Tucker Barnhart could not make the catch allowing the ball to spill off of Alexander’s glove. With two outs, Rizzo and LeMahieu were running and scored on the error.

Alexander threw 42 pitches in the first and didn’t come back out for the second. He was replaced by Rony Garcia who threw 15 pitches in the second before he threw a pitch into the ground allowing Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who walked earlier in the inning, to get to third base. Garcia would leave with an apparent injury and Hicks would score IKF with a sac fly to get the Yankees a 3-0 lead on just one hit.

-On a cold night in Detroit, Gerrit Cole was sharp in the first inning, striking out three Tigers. After a lengthy delay in the second inning due to Garcia’s injury, Cole wasn’t as sharp. He gave up a hit to Miguel Cabrera and three straight walks to push in a run. A sac fly by Robbie Grossman pushed in another run. Cole could not get out of the second, throwing 46 pitches in the frame and getting just two outs. Clarke Schmidt came out to strike out Jonathan Schoop to preserve the 3-2 lead.

Cole’s final line: 1.2 innings pitched, one hit, five walks, three strikeouts and gave up two earned runs on 68 total pitches.

-Schmidt was the Yankees' savior on this night. He pitched 3.1 innings in relief of Cole, giving up two hits, one walk and striking out six. Even in high-pressure situations, like finishing off the second, Schmidt was able to get this potent Tigers lineup.



Wandy Peralta was equally as sharp, but with one out in the seventh Clay Holmes replaced him and things started to change. After giving up a walk and single, Holmes threw a passed ball allowing the runners to move up, but Cabrera grounded to Donaldson who gunned out Schoop at the plate. Holmes struck out Spencer Torkelson to escape the jam. Miguel Castro pitched a clean eighth and Aroldis Chapman had a 1-2-3 inning to close it out.



-The Yankees offense was futile once again (1-for-13 with RISP) with the one hit coming in the ninth when LeMahieu hit a single to drive in Hicks from second to give the Yanks a 4-2 lead. The other one bright spot was Kiner-Falefa who went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases.





Luis Severino takes the mound as the Yankees run it back against the Tigers Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.