Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tigers, including Michael King's longest start of the season

Aug 29, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The combination of Michael King and three Yankees homers beat the Tigers, 4-2, on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Takeaways

- Gleyber Torres got the scoring started in the first with a two-out solo shot, 454 feet, to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead. It’s Torres’ farthest home run hit of his career and his second straight game with a homer. He finished 2-for-3 with a HBP and now has 11 multi-hit games in August.

Kyle Higashioka would launch a solo shot in the fifth inning just over the left-field wall to give the Yanks a 2-0 lead. It's the catcher's 10th home run of the season, which ties his career-high for a season.

The Yanks would pick up a third run after a passed ball with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

The team's fourth and final run would come in the ninth when Anthony Volpe demolished a solo shot to give the Yanks a 4-0 lead. The rookie finished 1-for-4 and now has 19 home runs on the season. He's one home run shy of joining the 20-20 club. He did strike out three times, though.

- As for the other rookies in the Yankees' lineup, Everson Pereira went 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts. Oswald Peraza finished 0-for-3 but made some nifty plays at third base including turning a 5-4-3 double play to get out of a jam.

- King made his third start of the season and was dominant early. He got the first six Tigers batters out in order before giving up a hit to start the third. He would work around a jam caused by a Harrison Bader error in that same inning before settling down to get through four innings.

King went four innings -- a season high -- on 61 pitches. He gave up just three hits, no walks and struck out five batters.

- Bader was placed on waivers prior to Tuesday’s game but he was still starting in centerfield for the Yankees. He finished 0-for-4 and made an error in the outfield -- that almost cost King in the third -- and is now in a long slump.

Over his last seven games, Bader is hitting 2-for-20 (.100) with one walk, two stolen bases and six strikeouts.

- In relief of King, Jhony Brito pitched 3.1 clean innings, walking two and giving up two hits while striking out three batters to bridge the gap to Wandy Peralta (0.2 IP) and Clay Holmes.



Holmes made the game a little hairy in the ninth when he allowed two runs and allowed the tying run to come to the plate. He's now allowed a run in five of his last six appearances. He did get Javier Baez to swing on a pitch out of the zone to close out the game.



It's the first time the Yankees won back-to-back games since Aug. 2-3.





Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees continue their four-game series with the Tigers in Detroit on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4, 2.95 ERA) to the mound against a Tigers pitcher yet to be determined.