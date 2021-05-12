Yankees Takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Rays, including homers by Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez

Aaron Judge points up after home run vs. Rays

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez each hit solo homers, as the Yankees beat the Rays, 3-1

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Aaron Judge got the game going in the very first inning, crushing a two-out home run out to deep center for his eighth long ball of the season.

Gio Urshela and Luke Voit got back into the lineup (the 2021 debut for Voit to be exact). Urshela hit a grounder between first and second for a single, but Voit couldn't do anything with him on base, striking out on a full count in his first at-bat of the season.

2. In the third, DJ LeMahieu hit a single and then Giancarlo Stanton was walked to set up Judge with a one-out, two men on situation.

But it was Rays catcher Mike Zunino who brought in the next run. Zunino allowed not one, but two passed balls on pitches from Luis Patino that first advanced the runners to second and third, and then to third and home.

The Yankees took the 2-0 lead there, but couldn't tack on that extra run with Stanton on third.

3. Zunino made up for the mistakes in the very next half inning, knocking the first hit for the Rays off Jordan Montgomery into deep center to cut the lead to 2-1.

4. After a few quiet innings, Gary Sanchez woke up just about everybody in the stadium when he hit a solo-homer to right field to make it a two-run game again. The bomb was Sanchez's fourth of the season.

5. Montgomery came out after 6.0 stellar innings, allowing just two hits, one earned run on a solo homer, one walk and a career-high tying nine strikeouts after just 85 pitches.

6. The Yankees looked to extend their lead in the eighth after Stanton hit a leadoff double and Judge followed it up with a single to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Urshela hit into a fielder's choice next that got Stanton out coming home for the first out, with men now on first and second. Voit followed that up with a grounder to short that flipped into a double play to save the Rays.

7. The score stood at 3-1 for the remainder of the game, with the Yankees taking the first game of this series.

Voit went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his return to the team, while Urshela went 1-for-4 in his. Voit left the game early and was still shaking the hand that got hit by a pitch, but he seemed ok.

Judge was the only Yankee to get more than one hit, while Urshela, Stanton, LeMahieu, Sanchez and Clint Frazier (double in the top of the ninth) joined him in the column with one each.

Jonathan Loaisiga came in for relief and allowed just one hit and one walk in 2.0 innings, while Aroldis Chapman got the save with in the ninth with a walk and strikeout.

What's Next:

The two sides go at it again Wednesday, with Gerrit Cole taking the mounds for the Yankees, and Josh Fleming getting the ball for the Rays.