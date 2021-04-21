Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Braves, including an impressive night from the pitching staff

Taillon at home April 20

The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, taking down the Atlanta Braves, 3-1.

Here are some takeaways...

1. After allowing five runs in 3.2 innings in his last outing, Jameson Taillon was much better this go-around. He allowed just a opposite field single to reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman in the first inning, and went three-up, three-down in the second. But in the third, Taillon gave up back-to-back doubles to Guillermo Heredia and Ehire Adrianza, with the latter opening up the scoreboard. However, Taillon settled afterward, and tossed five innings, allowing just that one run. He struck out five and walked one while allowing four hits.

2. The offense was slow for most of the night, but in the eighth, Aaron Hicks – who pinch hit for Mike Tauchman and was not in the startling lineup, walked, and DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge singled to load the bases with no outs. As Clint Frazier pinch hit for Brett Gardner, Hicks scored on a wild pitch by Nate Jones that gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead. Three batters later, Mike Ford, in his first game of the season, walked with the bases loaded to increase their lead to 3-1.

3. Lucas Luetge tossed a scoreless sixth, but walked the first batter he faced in the seventh in Pablo Sandoval. That brought in Chad Green, who loaded the bases. With Freeman up and two outs, Aaron Boone brought in fellow lefty Justin Wilson, who induced a grounder to LeMahieu for the 4-6 fielder’s choice to end the threat and keep the game tied at one. And despite plunking Marcell Ozuna on his first pitch in the eighth, Jonathan Loaisiga got Travis d’Arnaud to hit into a double play, and tossed a scoreless eighth.

4. Aroldis Chapman continued his dominance in getting his second save of the season. He now has 14-straight appearances where he has struck out at least two batters, and topped out at 101.6 mph.

5. The Yankees had just two hits through 4.1 innings, both by Gio Urshela. But the second was a solo shot to dead center that tied the game at one.

6. Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts, and boos rang again after the second. Stanton is now slashing .170/.254/.358.

7. Despite the win, as a team, the Yankees were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and are 3-for-19 (.158) with RISP since Friday.

What’s next

Corey Kluber will look to finish five innings for the first time as a Yankee. The Braves will return with Ian Anderson at 6:35 p.m. in the Bronx.