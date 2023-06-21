Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 3-1 win over Mariners, including a masterful Gerrit Cole start

Jun 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole cruised into the eighth inning and the Yankees scored enough runs to beat the Seattle Mariners, 3-1, in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Here are some takeaways...

-The Yankees scored just eight runs in their three-game series against the Red Sox over the weekend so they’ll take any runs they can get and they received a gift in the first inning.

After a one-out single by Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo hit a pitch that went high and far. The first baseman thought it was a home run but right fielder Teoscar Hernandez got under it near the right-center field wall and dropped it, allowing Torres to score. Rizzo was awarded a double and the Yanks went up 1-0.

It wouldn’t be their only runs on the night, as Billy McKinney launched a two-run homer to give the Yanks a 3-0 in the second. It’s McKinney’s second homer since his call-up and the 432-feet that it went was the longest in his career.

- Those runs were plenty for Cole who dominated the Mariners for 7.1 innings. Early on, Cole looked to have struggled with his location, but got through giving up soft contact singles and getting out of jams. The only run off of him came off a double from Jarred Kelenic in the sixth. But that's as much as Seattle could do to Cole.

One interesting part of the game was when Cole struck out Jose Caballero in the seventh. Cole took exception to the second baseman being slow into the box and the Yankee ace let him know with a stare down and finger wag.

Cole's final line: 7.1 IP, four hits, one walk, one run, eight strikeouts -- including striking out the last five batters he faced. Tuesday was Cole's longest start since April 27.



- Rizzo has been struggling, but had his best performance since missing the Seattle series a few weeks ago. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Prior to Tuesday, Rizzo had just two extra-base hits (both doubles) since May 23. He was also 3-for-37 entering this game.

Unlike Rizzo, Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton could not get pick up their offensive games. Stanton went 0-for-4 and Donaldson finished 0-for-3 with each being booed by the Yankee Stadium crowd.

- Harrison Bader returned to the lineup after missing 16 games with a hamstring injury. He led off the second with a single and stole a base. He finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Clay Holmes got the final five outs to pick up his ninth save of the season and give the Yankees a 3-1 win.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Mariners on Wednesday at The Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

The Yankees haven’t officially named a starter but it’s believed Jhony Brito will be called up to take the mound as he goes up against RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.73 ERA).



