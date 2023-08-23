Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Nationals, including no run support behind a solid Carlos Rodon outing

Aug 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees offense continued to struggle behind a solid outing from Carlos Rodon as the team lost 2-1 to the Nationals on Tuesday night.

The Yankees have lost nine straight for the first time since 1982.

Takeaways

- It was a night for returns. The first was Carlos Rodon who was activated off the 15-day IL on Tuesday. Rodon was much more effective on this night, going six innings while giving up just one run. He was helped by the Nationals runners who ran themselves out of a couple of innings at second base. The Yankees also played incredible defense behind him as there were no whiffs on the fastball and eight hard-hit balls against Rodon.

Rodon finished throwing 68 pitches (41 strikes) through six innings, giving up the lone run on six hits and striking out one. The only blemish was the solo shot given up to Carter Kieboom.

The other return was Oswald Peraza who is back with the club and starting at third base. He went 0-for-4 including grounding out to end the game.

- Aside from the return of Peraza and Rodon, the Yankees called up Everson Pereira and he started in left field. In his first at-bat, he worked back from a 1-2 count to walk. He would ground out in his other two at-bats to finish his MLB debut 0-for-3 with that walk.

- The Yankees offense struggled again Tuesday. Josiah Gray got through six, one-hit, one-run innings as the Yankees could not capitalize on the young right-hander's five walks. The only one who got to Gray was Ben Rortvedt. The catcher put the Yankees on the board with a third-inning solo shot to tie the game up at 1-1. It was Rortvedt’s first hit since Aug. 13 -- also a home run -- and just his third hit this month. He finished 2-for-4 with a walk.

The rest of the team went 0-for-26 with Aaron Judge finishing 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

- With the lack of run support, the bullpen could not hold the tie. Tommy Kahnle gave up a solo shot to CJ Abrams in the eighth inning to put Washington back up, 2-1. HIs changeup stayed flat and Abrams sold out on it to hit it 345 feet over the right-field wall.

Highlights





What’s Next

The Yankees continue their three-game series with the Nationals at The Stadium on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Yankees will have Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98 ERA) on the mound and the Nationals will have MacKenzie Gore (6-9, 4.38 ERA) on the bump.