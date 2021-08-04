Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 13-1 win over Orioles, including season-high runs scored in Luis Gil's impressive debut

Yankees Luis Gil debut

The Yankees' bats came alive on Tuesday night, giving Luis Gil plenty of run support in his MLB debut as they beat the Baltimore Orioles, 13-1.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

- Gil started the game off strong in his big league debut, striking out Ramon Urias for the first K of his career. He then recorded a 1-2-3 second inning, getting Pedro Severino out looking to end the frame.

- Gary Sanchez singled with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, and would score on Gleyber Torres' double to the right-center field wall as the Yanks went up 1-0.

- Greg Allen was hit by a pitch to leadoff the third inning, and scored from first on DJ LeMahieu's double to right center field, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead. LeMahieu moved to third on Anthony Rizzo's single up the middle to center field, but Cedric Mullins' throw hit second base and allowed LeMahieu to score after stopping at third. Rizzo advanced to second base and put the Yanks up 3-0.

Giancarlo Stanton drove in Rizzo from third on a base hit to center, making it a 4-0 game. Sanchez knocked in another run on an RBI double to the left field wall, and Orioles starter Alexander Wells was then removed from the game after a rough outing. Torres drove in Stanton from third on a sacrifice fly to right center, giving the Yanks a 6-0 lead.

- In the bottom of the fourth, LeMahieu doubled on a "Not Top 10" play where Mullins and RF Anthony Santander watched the fly ball drop in between them. Rizzo singled to left, giving the Yanks runners at the corners with one away. Stanton homered to right field with two outs, putting the Yanks up 9-0.

- Gil continued to impress in the sixth inning, striking out Ryan Mountcastle for the second out after allowing a single to Urias. He walked Santander but then struck out Austin Hays to end the side, giving him six strikeouts for the game. Gil finished his night after six scoreless innings and allowing just four hits on 88 pitches. Stephen Ridings came in for relief, as he was also making his MLB debut, and struck out three batters in the seventh.

- The Orioles got on the board in the eighth inning, as Mountcastle hit an RBI double to score Mullins from second base, as they trailed 9-1. Torres and Rougned Odor hit back-to-back singles in the bottom half of the eighth, and would both score on Tyler Wade's double down the right field line to give the Yanks a 11-1 lead. Rizzo grounded out to second, scoring Wade to make it 12-1. Aaron Judge then launched a solo homer to right, giving them a 13-1 lead.

Highlights

What's Next:

The Yankees and Orioles go at it again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Jameson Taillon takes the mound, and Matt Harvey gets the start for the Orioles.

