Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 12-1 win over Mariners, including Luke Voit's first career five-hit game

Alex Smith
·2 min read
Luke Voit swing follow-through road uniform
The Yankees slugged their way to 18 hits to come away with an easy 12-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Here are the key takeaways ...

- The Yankees gave Jameson Taillon a nice lead before he ever took the mound. In the top of the first, DJ LeMahieu singled and Gary Sanchez walked before Giancarlo Stanton hit an absolute missile over the wall in the left for a three-run shot, clocked at 115.8 mph off the bat.

- Justus Sheffield, once a prized prospect in the Yankees organization, was all over the place on Tuesday night. After giving up the three-spot in the first, Sheffield walked two more batters in the second, threw a wild pitch, and hit another Yankee before allowing a two-run single to Luke Voit to make it a 6-0 Yankees lead.

- As the Yankees’ offensive barrage continued, LeMahieu recorded his third hit of the night in the third inning, an RBI single to make it 7-0. LeMahieu ended up going 3-for-6 with a run scored.

- Voit also joined the three-hit club, as his third knock was an RBI infield single in the top of the fifth that made it a 9-0 game. For Voit, Tuesday's game was his first three-hit effort of the season, and he wasn't done there. By later blasting a double of the right field fence and blooping a single in the ninth, Voit recorded his first career five-hit game.

-Staked to a huge early lead, Taillon was able to go out and be aggressive, and he kept the Mariners down for most of the night, attacking hitters with a good mix of pitchers. The right-hander had his best overall start as a Yankee, going a season-best 7.0 innings, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out nine.

- Rougned Odor launched a three-run homer in the eighth inning to push the Yankees' lead to double digits at 12-1. Odor's blast also gave the Yankees new season highs in both runs (12) and hits (16).

- With the game out of reach, the Yankees gave the ball to Aroldis Chapman to pitch the ninth, hoping Chapman could get back in line after his last few awful appearances. At points, Chapman's fastball command was better, but his overall command was a question mark again, as he waked two and threw a wild pitch. He allowed a single as well, but he got out of the inning without allowing a run, striking out three.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Mariners face off again on Wednesday at 10:10 p.m.

Domingo German will take the mound against lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

