Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 12-1 win over Blue Jays, including one final Gerrit Cole gem

The Yankees picked up a 12-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. >> Box score

Five takeaways from Tuesday's game

1. Aside from a Cavan Biggio solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, Gerrit Cole was electric in his final start before the postseason. In seven innings of work, he allowed just one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking none His ERA in his last four starts is down to an even 1.00 (three earned runs/27 innings), and he finishes the regular season with a 2.84 ERA and an 11.59 K/9.

2. It was a run-parade in the fifth inning. Aaron Judge knocked his first RBI since coming off the Injured List last week, while Aaron Hicks drove in two more runs. Gleyber Torres also drove in a run with a single, and the Yankees headed to the bottom of the fifth with a 7-1 lead. The Yankees went 4-for-4 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday.

3. The Yankees offense got off to a hot start - after Judge singled, Hicks tripled to right field, allowing Judge to score all the way from first base. Hicks then scored on a Tanner Roark wild pitch.

4. After Torres roped a two-out double, Gio Urshela added an RBI single in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. The single extended his hitting streak to 11 games, where he is 20-for-45 (.444), including Tuesday’s four-hit night.



5. The Yankees added some extra insurance runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Brett Gardner picked up an RBI single in the eighth followed by a Kyle Higashioka two-run double. In the ninth, a pair of singles by Torres and Urshela drove in two more runs.

What's next



Masahiro Tanaka will be on the bump for the final time of the regular season as he will face the Blue Jays, who will have Robbie Ray on the mound in Buffalo at 6:37 p.m.

