Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 11-5 win over Angels, including a season-high runs scored

The Yankees ended a four-game skid and hit three home runs on the way to a season-high in runs, beating the Los Angeles Angels, 11-5.

Here's a few takeaways from the game...

- Jameson Taillon let up a two-out double to Anthony Rendon in the first, but struck out Jared Walsh looking on a curveball to end the side. With two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Gary Sanchez gave the Yanks an early 1-0 lead with a solo home run to right field off of Angels starter Andrew Heaney.

- The lead didn't last long, as Taillon gave up a two-run homer to Jose Iglesias on a curveball crushed to center field that put the Angels ahead 2-1 with one out in the second inning.

- In the bottom of the second, Gio Urshela walked and then moved to third on Miguel Andujar's single. Brett Gardner then hit a fly ball to left field that Scott Schebler caught reaching over the side wall, allowing Urshela to tag and score, making it a 2-2 game. DJ LeMahieu drove in Andujar from second base on a line drive down the right field line to give New York a 3-2 lead. Aaron Judge put the cherry on top with a two-run bomb to the batter's eye in center field, giving them a 5-2 lead.

- Angels star Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-leading 27th home run in top of the third with a solo shot to right-center field, making it a 5-3 game.

- Andujar added on to the Yankees' lead, hitting a solo homer to right to lead off the bottom of the fourth, as they went up 6-3. Gardner would then walk and score from first on Sanchez's RBI double, making it 7-3. Luke Voit delivered on another RBI double for the Yanks, scoring Sanchez and going up 8-3. Gleyber Torres came through with a two-run single, as they made it a 10-3 game -- it was his first RBI since June 6.

- In the top of the fifth, Ohtani launched a line drive home run over the right field wall as the Angels cut into the Yankees' lead, 10-5.

- Torres and Urshela hit back-to-back singles with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Torres stole third base and then scored easily on Andujar's double to left field, making it 11-5 as the Yankees set a season-high for runs scored in a game.

Judge finished the night 1-for-4 with two RBI and a walk, Sanchez went 2-for-5 with two RBI, Torres went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk, and Andujar delivered with a 3-for-4 and two RBI performance.

The Yanks and Angels continue their four-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Domingo German (4-5, 4.32 ERA) gets the start for the Yanks, and goes up against two-way star Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 2.58 ERA).