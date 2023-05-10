Yankees takeaways from Tuesday's 10-5 win over A's, including Aaron Judge's two RBI return from IL

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) celebrates his two run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the dugout with first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees beat the Oakland A's 10-5 as Aaron Judge made his return from the 10-day IL. The Bronx Bombers went 4-6 without the reigning MVP who gave them two RBI in his first game back.

Here are the takeaways...

- Judge hit the ball hard his first time up (109.3mph off the bat) but got under it for a lazy fly to center. He got his first RBI chance with one out in the third and runners on first and third after A's starter Drew Rucinski threw eight straight balls to lead off the inning. Rucinski jammed the right fielder but Judge’s spinner to third was too hard for Jace Peterson to handle. Judge reached on the error and tied the game. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in his return.

Anthony Rizzo, who was hitting .375 in his six games, put the Yankees ahead with an RBI single to right. Gleyber Torres’ chopper up the middle and Harrison Bader’s liner to right-center extended the lead. With both hits coming after falling behind in the count 0-2. Jake Bauers hit a sac fly before Oswaldo Cabrera, the ninth man up in the inning, grounded out to end the five-run third.

- Clarke Schmidt was looking to get his first win on the season after taking three losses in his first seven starts of the campaign. After a 1-2-3 top of the first on just nine pitches, Schmidt started the second with a four-pitch walk and a single to Shea Langeliers. The righty got Tony Kemp looking and induced Jordan Diaz into a fielders choice that was just too slow to be a double play before a broken-bat bloop single to right from Peterson put Oakland up 1-0.

After getting a 5-1 lead to work with, there would be no shutdown inning in the fourth as Diaz took Schmidt deep to left.

Schmidt's final line: six innings, five hits, two runs (both earned) with two walks and seven strikeouts on 93 pitches with 61 strikes.

- The day after scoring all seven runs via homers, the Yankees scored their first five runs via an error, three singles, and a sacrifice fly. That was until the fifth when Torres muscled a two-run home run over the wall in left (367 feet) to score Rizzo who singled. It was Torres’ sixth dinger of the season and his second of the series after a solo shot Tuesday night.

- Albert Abreu took over in the seventh and his first offering, a hanging slider, went 382 feet for a home run to left for Diaz’s second-round tripper of the night. ​​​​The next batter, Petersen smoked a slider 404 feet to the big part of the ballpark in center for a warning track out. After a walk and a strikeout, Aaron Boone summoned Wandy Peralta with two outs in the seventh and a runner on first.

Peralta walked the first batter he saw and Brent Rooker hit a rocket up the middle that hit second base umpire Laz Diaz and deflected to Anthony Volpe at short who got the force at second, however, it was ruled a dead ball and a hit to load the bases with two outs. But pinch hitter Jesus Aguilar would weakly ground out to third to finally end the inning.

- After Bader recorded his third hit of the night Bauers launched a 420-foot homer to the visitor's bullpen in left-center to make it a 9-3 game.

- Greg Weissert, called up from Triple-A before the game, came on in the eighth, and with one out and Langeliers on first, Diaz would hit his third home run of the game on a slider deep to left center.

- Volpe’s struggles at the plate finally came to an end as the young shortstop snapped an 0-for-17 streak with an 8th-inning triple to left and would score on a Judge sac fly. He is however still stuck in a 7-for-44 slump.

- Weissert came back out for the ninth but an infield hit and a walk meant Boone would have to summon Clay Holmes to protect a five-run lead. The right-hander got the first two outs with ease, striking out Rooker and Aguilar on six pitches before a walk loaded the bases. But Kemp went down swinging on three pitches to seal the win.

The bullpen only needed nine outs, but it required four pitchers to throw 74 pitches. The relievers allowed three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out six on Tuesday.

- Aaron Hicks was lifted for the top of the fourth inning due to left hip tightness. He appeared to grimace while scoring on Rizzo's single the previous inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa came in to play third and Cabrera moved to left. Hicks was examined by Yankees team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and will be reevaluated again Wednesday.

- With the win New York is now 20-17 on the year. Oakland fell to 8-29.

What's next

Jhony Brito (2-3, 6.08 ERA) gets the ball for New York as the two teams close out the series with a 12:35 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday. The A's are 1-15 in day games this season, the Yankees are 12-5 in the daylight.

The Yanks' right-hander will look to find the form he had in his first two starts of the season (one run in 10 innings). In his five starts since Brito has allowed 17 runs in 16.2 innings.

Left-hander Kyle Muller (1-2, 6.62 ERA) will start for Oakland.



