Yankees takeaways from Tuesday’s 12-0 loss to Rays, including quiet day at the plate

Feb 28, 2023; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (39) singles during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at The Stadium at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees managed just five hits on Tuesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays, losing the game, 12-0.

Here are the takeaways...

- RHP Sean Boyle got the start, but fell into an early 2-0 hole after letting up a home run to Luke Raley with two outs in the bottom of the first. Boyle bounced back in the second by striking out the side, and then got through the third without allowing a run. He finished his day after 3.0 IP, allowing just the two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

- Second baseman Gleyber Torres led off the game with a strikeout, and then flew out to center field in the third. Torres then made an error in the bottom of the third inning, allowing Wander Franco to reach safely. Luckily, the error didn't come back to bite the Yanks, as Jose Trevino threw out Franco trying to steal second base for the second time in the game.

- Lefty Matt Krook replaced Boyle on the mound, and tossed two scoreless innings. He gave up one hit, walked one, and struck out three.

- Trevino singled to left in the top of the fourth for his only hit of the day, as he finished 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

- Oswald Peraza got the start at shortstop and singled to left with one away in the top of the sixth inning. He moved to third after two walks, but Billy McKinney popped out to second to end the scoring chance. Peraza finished the day 1-for-3, and was replaced after the sixth inning.

- The game got out of hand in the bottom of the seventh, as Tyler Danish allowed six runs on four hits and two walks. Kaleb Cowart came in to replace Danish with no outs and allowed a three-run homer to the first batter he faced.

What’s Next

The Yankees will take on the Washington Nationals at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.