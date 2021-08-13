Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 9-8 Field of Dreams game loss, including Aaron Judge's pair of homers

Aaron Judge swing follow-through Field of Dreams

The Yankees scored four in the ninth but lost on a heartbreaking walk-off homer on Thursday night in a Field of Dreams-inspired game in Dyersville, Iowa.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- It was a picture-esque scene in Dyersville, as the Yankees and White Sox players entered from the cornfields beyond the outfield wall to greet Field of Dreams star Kevin Costner, who addressed the crowd before first pitch.

It seemed almost impossible for any baseball fan to not have goosebumps as the players entered the field and were introduced to the crowd.

- With the White Sox leading 7-4 going into the ninth, the Yankees were down to their last out before a power display put them on top. First it was Aaron Judge slamming his second home run of the game, a two-run shot off of Liam Hendriks that make it a 7-6 game. Then, after a Joey Gallo walk, Giancarlo Stanton pulled a two-run homer to left, just over the wall, to give the Yankees an improbable 8-7 lead.

- Wandy Peralta and Joely Rodriguez gave the Yankees three combined scoreless innings out of the bullpen, giving the Yankees a chance to stay in the game. Once the Yankees took the lead, Zack Britton came in for the save. But after issuing a walk, Britton allowed a walk-off two-run bomb to Tim Anderson to give Chicago the win.

- The White Sox got on the board first, as reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu lined an Andrew Heaney pitch just over the wall in left and into the cornfield for a solo homer in the first inning.

- The Yankees used some two-out magic to take the lead in the top of the third. After a DJ LeMahieu walk and a Brett Gardner single, Judge took a Lance Lynn offering to the corn in right, a no-doubter opposite-field shot. Judge’s 24th homer of the season put the Yankees up 3-1.

- Heaney’s struggles as a Yankee continued. After allowing the Abreu homer in the first, he allowed four more runs in the third, three of which coming on an Eloy Jimenez opposite-field blast. Then, in the fourth, White Sox catcher Seby Zavala took Heaney deep to right for a two-run blast, pushing the White Sox lead to 7-3.

Heaney allowed seven earned over five innings. As a Yankee, he's now allowed 15 runs on 15 hits in 15 innings, while allowing eight home runs.

DJ LeMahieu bats for the New York Yankees in their game with the Chicago White Sox near the Field of Dreams movie site outside of Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.

- Brett Gardner helped pull the Yankees back into the game, as he lined a solo home run into the corn in right for a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Gardner's fifth homer of the season made it a 7-4 game.

- The Yankees had chances for more runs throughout the game, but weren't able to capitalize. The Bombers went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base as a team.



Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and White Sox will get a day off on Friday to travel to Chicago for the remainder of the series.

On Saturday, Jameson Taillon will face righty Dylan Cease, with first pitch at 7:10 p.m.