Yankees takeaways in Thursday's 9-1 loss to Rays, including another slow night on offense

Judge gets ready to hit in Tampa

The Yankees couldn't sweep the Rays, dropping the final game of the series, 9-1.

Here are some takeaways...

1. Jameson Taillon retired the first two batters he faced, but then allowed three straight hits, including a two-run single to Yandy Diaz. He struck out the side in order in the second, but allowed a two-run home run to Austin Meadows in the third. Despite nine strikeouts, he was the losing pitcher in giving up four runs in 4.2 innings, throwing 95 pitches.

Randy Arozarena continued to kill the Yankees, as he put the dagger in the ballgame – a three-run shot in the sixth off Michael King, while Meadows drove in two more with an eighth-inning double.

2. The Yankees made Rich Hill look like Jacob deGrom in his first five innings, getting just one hit, a single by Giancarlo Stanton (more on that later).

But in the sixth, the Yankees had runners on the corners against Hill with one out and Mike Ford at the plate. However, Ford grounded into a double play to end the threat and keep the game at a 4-0 Rays lead.

Hill continued to dominate in the seventh, striking out two more batters. In all, he finished with nine strikeouts and three walks in 6.2 innings of three-hit shutout ball.

3. After his second straight 0-for-4 performance, DJ LeMahieu is 3 for his last 20 (.150), while Miguel Andujar (0-for-4), who was called up after Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19, still awaits his first hit of 2021.

Brett Gardner (0-for-2) is also 6 for his last 49 (.122), while Clint Frazier (0-for-3) is 8 for his last 80 (.100).

4. With Stanton’s 114.3 mph single in the first inning, he has now had 19 straight games with a batted ball with an exit velo of at least 107 mph.

5. Gary Sanchez recorded a single and a double for his first mult-hit game since April 7. Despite only hitting .197 this year, he bumped up his on-base percentage to .351.

6. Gio Urshela extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the ninth.

What's next

Corey Kluber will take the bump in Baltimore as the Yankees begin a three-game set against the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.