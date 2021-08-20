Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 7-5 win over Twins, including bottom of the order magic

Alex Smith
·2 min read
In this article:
Kyle Higashioka swing home run home uniform tight shot
The Yankees jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Here are some key takeaways...

1. Andrew Velazquez jumpstarted the Yankees offense in what became a four-run third inning. After the first six hitters in the lineup went down in order, Velazquez led off the third with a triple and he’d come in to score on a Kyle Higashioka double, putting the Yankees up 1-0. Later in the inning, Luke Voit ripped a double into the left field corner to make it 3-0 Yanks early. The Bombers would add one more run on an Anthony Rizzo sac fly to make it a 4-0 game.

2. The bottom of the Yankees order did more damage in the fourth, as Higashioka socked a two-run homer inside the foul pole in left field, making it a 6-0 lead. The seven, eight, nine hitters in the order -- Velazquez, Higashioka, and Tyler Wade -- reached base five times, scored five times, and drove in three.

3. Jameson Taillon allowed a one-out single to Jorge Polanco in the top of the first inning, but the Twins wouldn’t record their next hit until the sixth inning. Taillon attacked Twins hitters with his fastball, recording 1-2-3 innings in the second, third, fourth, and fifth frames.

The sixth inning was a different beast, however, as he allowed four straight hits, including a Jake Cave solo homer. The Twins cut the Yanks’ lead to 6-3, and Taillon’s night was done after 5.1 innings, as he allowed three earned runs on five hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

4. After five strong outs from Wandy Peralta, Zack Britton had another rocky performance. He allowed two hits with a wild pitch in between, allowing the Twins to get back within two runs. In a save situation in the ninth, Chad Green was called upon to close things out. He allowed a solo home run to Miguel Sano, but was ultimately able to close the door.

5. Thursday's lineup was a glimpse at how Aaron Boone can get Voit and Rizzo in the lineup together. With Voit DHing and hitting leadoff (with no DJ LeMahieu in the lineup) Aaron Judge played center field and Giancarlo Stanton played right with Joey Gallo in left. Stanton hit a solo home run in the eighth to give the Yankees some insurance.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Twins go at it again on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Nestor Cortes Jr. will face fellow lefty Charlie Barnes.

