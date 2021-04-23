Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 6-3 win over Cleveland, including Domingo German's bounce-back outing and Rougned Odor's clutch hit

Domingo German Rougned Odor Cleveland 4/22

The Yankees opened a four-game series Thursday with the Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, coming back from a three-run first-inning deficit and winning 6-3.

Five things to know from Thursday's game

1. Recalled from the alternate site, RHP Domingo German showed rust with a three-run, four-hit first inning but battled and recovered. German (0-2, 6.23 ERA) responded with five scoreless frames, ultimately going six innings and holding Cleveland to three runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts to two walks on 90 pitches (57 strikes).

2. German limited the damage, and a three-run third inning tied things up. C Kyle Higashioka led off with a double against Cleveland RHP Aaron Civale (3-0, 2.42 ERA). 3B DJ LeMahieu picked up LF Brett Gardner's strikeout with an RBI single to left field, scoring Higashioka and giving the Yankees life.

DH Aaron Judge struck out, 1B Mike Ford walked and SS Gleyber Torres' two-out single to right-center field was misplayed by RF Josh Naylor. LeMahieu and Ford scored to even the score at three apiece while Torres pulled into third base for a makeshift triple.

3. The Yankees recovered from a two-out, one-on seventh inning and cashed in. With Judge's walk sandwiched between strikeouts by LeMahieu and Ford, Torres singled to center field and CF Aaron Hicks walked. 2B Rougned Odor, who was 2 for 5, stepped up with a two-RBI single up the middle, scoring Judge and Torres and giving the Yankees a 5-3 lead.

4. RHPs Jonathan Loasiga (3-0, 1.50 ERA) and Chad Green (0-2, 0.79 ERA) followed German with a pair of scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, combining for one hit and two strikeouts. LHP Aroldis Chapman (1-0, 0.00 ERA) closed the ninth with a three-strikeout inning, negating one walk.

5. Between the seventh and ninth, Higashioka added an insurance run with a solo home run in the eighth inning. Higashioka's 420-foot blast to center field, his third of the early season, polished off a 6-3 Yankees lead. He posted a 2-for-4 evening in the lineup's ninth spot. Torres, who added a final single in the ninth inning, hit fifth and went 3 for 5 with one RBI.

The Yankees (7-11) look for their first consecutive wins since April 5-6, a pair of victories against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday at Cleveland (8-9). A couple of southpaws, the Yankees' Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.24 ERA) and Cleveland's Logan Allen (1-2, 4.50 ERA), are the projected starting pitchers in a 7:10 p.m. game at Progressive Field. Montgomery yielded four runs on two hits (both homers) while striking out seven and walking two in a season-first defeat last Saturday -- 6-3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.