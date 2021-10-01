Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 6-2 win over Blue Jays, including five home runs by the offense

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton jumping elbow bump after Judge HR

The Yankees used five home runs -- including two from Aaron Judge -- to power their way to a big 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Aaron Judge got the game going with an early bang, ripping his 38th home run of the season in the first inning. Judge took Robbie Ray to deep center with a 455-foot blast -- his longest of the season -- that put the Yanks ahead 1-0 early.

2. But the Jays managed to get back in it and tie things up on a Corey Dickerson RBI double off Corey Kluber in the second that brought in Bo Bichette for the score.

3. After a few quiet innings, the Blue Jays took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth. The Yankees originally thought they'd gotten out of the inning on a double play, but Marcus Semien beat out the throw and the call was reversed.

This brought Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the plate. The star ripped a near-home run to deep center and wound up with an RBI double to make it a 2-1 ball game.

4. Kluber was done after that, finishing his day allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk to go with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.

5. The top of the Yankees order in the next inning responded in a big way. First, Anthony Rizzo cranked his 21st homer of the season and 250th of his career to tie the ball game.

In the next at-bat, Judge hit his second home run of the night and 39th of the year to give the Yanks back the lead. It was Judge's sixth multi-home run game of the year -- tied for MLB best.

Then, after Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk, Gleyber Torres broke the game open, hitting another bomb out to center to make it 5-2 and knock Ray out of the game.

6. Brett Gardner clubbed his 10th homer of the season in the top of the ninth to put a cherry atop this big Yankees win, as they defeated the Blue Jays 6-2

7. DJ LeMahieu left the game in the seventh with right hip soreness.

Aroldis Chapman picked up his 1,000th career strikeout in the ninth inning of the game.

Highlights

What's Next?

The Yankees finish off their regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays with a series in the Bronx this weekend.

Nestor Cortes Jr. and Shane McClanahan get the respective starts, with first pitch on Friday set for 7:05 p.m.