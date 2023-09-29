Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 6-0 loss to Blue Jays, including failing to complete sweep

Sep 28, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) goes to run out his bunt against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

After sweeping the Blue Jays in the first two games, the Yankees offense was blanked, 6-0, on Thursday night in Toronto.

Here are the takeaways…

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt kept the Yankees offense off balance with his array of pitches and speeds. Though the Yanks had runners on base, they could not get that timely hit.

Bassitt gave the Jays exactly what they needed after losing the first two games to the Yankees. In the midst of a playoff race, the right-hander went 7.2 innings (106 pitches) giving up five hits, one walk and striking out 12 batters.

The 34-year-old eclipsed 200 innings pitched this season for the first time in his career.

- As for Toronto’s offense, they were shut out the first two games of the series and wouldn’t score a run until Daulton Varsho led off the third with a solo shot on the first pitch delivered by starter Luke Weaver.

Weaver would give up another solo shot, this time to Matt Chapman in the fourth, and that was all. The young righty went four innings (77 pitches) giving up the two runs on six hits, one walk and striking out six.

- In relief, Gregg Weissert was first and after getting the first two outs of the fifth, the Blue Jays hit back-to-back knocks -- with a stolen base mixed in -- to score their third run. Zach McAllister pitched the sixth and gave up a three-run shot to Brandon Belt to put the Blue Jays up 6-0.

Yoendry Gomez, the Yankees’ No. 26 prospect, made his MLB debut as he started the seventh inning. The 23-year-old pitched a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. He went back out there for the eighth and although he gave up a hit, and hit a batter, Gomez got out of the inning and struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swinging to finish his night.

In total, the Yankees picked up seven hits and only two were for extra bases, off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning and Anthony Volpe in the ninth. Oswaldo Cabrera was the only one with multiple hits. The team went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.



What’s Next

The Yankees open their final series of the regular season when they go up against the Royals in Kansas City for a three three-game set. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 8:10 p.m.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-7, 5.74 ERA). He will be opposed by RHP Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.24 ERA).



