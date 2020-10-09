Yankees Takeaways from Thursday's 5-1 Game 4 ALDS win over Rays, including Gleyber Torres' key performance

Facing elimination, the Yankees responded with their backs up against the wall Thursday when they recorded a 5-1 Game 4 ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego. >> Box score

Seven takeaways from Thursday's game

1. LHP Jordan Montgomery got the nod and provided a tone-setting start. Montgomery ended the first inning with a much-needed strikeout of red-hot three-hitter Randy Arozarena.

Despite not having his best stuff, Montgomery battled through a four-frame outing as he limited the damage to one run -- which came from a bases-loaded situation with one out in the third inning. The Rays scratched a run across on a fielder's choice Brandon Lowe ground ball to second, scoring Willy Adames from third, but Montgomery again got Arozarena out and got the Yankees in.

Montgomery threw 62 pitches (34 strikes), scattering three hits while striking out four and walking three. He did not get his chance to begin the fifth inning, but Montgomery provided an overall solid first four frames.



2. 1B Luke Voit was overdue and came through in the second inning with a leadoff solo shot. Voit's blast, a 453-foot home run deep into the left-field deck that exited at 108.3 mph, put the gave the Yankees a much-needed draw of first blood at 1-0. The bomb was also a postseason first for Voit.

3. After Voit's homer, the Yankees' approach to make Rays opener and RHP Ryan Thompson work paid off. The sidearmer issued a trio of walks -- LF Brett Gardner, SS Gleyber Torres and 3B Gio Urshela -- presenting a bases-loaded opportunity with none out. C Kyle Higashioka struck out, but 2B DJ LeMahieu punched a sacrifice fly deep enough to right that brought home Gardner and tacked on another run for the Yankees' 2-0 lead.

4. After a shaky outing Wednesday in Game 3's 8-4 loss, RHP Chad Green bounced back for the Yankees. Green gave the Yankees a pair of perfect innings in relief, striking out two and pounding the zone with a 17-strike spray on 24 pitches. He held his breath for a moment when Manuel Margot's two-out swing in the sixth cracked off the bat and traveled deep on a drive to center, but it died out into Hicks' glove on the warning track for an inning-ending fly out.

5. Almost identical to Margot in the top half, Voit just missed on a deep-center fly that simply did not carry late. Gardner, however, picked Voit up and got the Yankees going on a 2-2 opposite-field single deposited to left. On the very next pitch, Torres launched a two-run shot way up the left-field warehouse -- providing a three-run cushion, 4-1. Torres' blast traveled 410 feet an exit velocity of 108.7 mph off the bat.

6. After questionable decisions in the Yankees' Games 2 and 3 losses, manager Aaron Boone made a handful of moves that proved to be wise. Shaking up the batting order, Gardner starting and hitting at sixth was a key, collecting two hits and working one walk. A bridge from Montgomery to Green then paved the way for LHPs Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman.

Britton faced five batters in 1 2/3 innings, setting up Chapman perfectly after pounding the zone like Green with an efficient 16 strikes on 22 pitches, striking out three. Chapman entered with two down in the eighth, issuing a walk to Lowe before striking out on the next three pitches -- capped by a 101 mph fastball. He closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, capping his 1 1/3 hitless frames of work by striking out two -- including Mike Brosseau -- while throwing 23 pitches (14 strikes).

Story continues