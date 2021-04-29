Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 4-3 loss to Orioles, including a late rally for naught

Stanton hits against Orioles

The Yankees rallied late, but fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3, in 10 innings, as New York went 3-for-14 with RISP and left 12 men on base.

Here are some takeaways from Thursday's matinee...

1. With the Yanks down to their final strike in the top of the ninth, Gleyber Torres tied the game with a ground-rule double. Had the ball stayed in the park, the Yankees could have taken the lead, but they got a bad break, and with men on second and third, Gio Urshela lined out to end the inning.

After Aroldis Chapman struck out all three batters he faced to send the game into the 10th, the Yankees could not bring in the inherited runner Urshela from second base. Jonathan Loaisiga entered the game in the bottom of the 10th, but a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly gave the Orioles the victory.

2. Jordan Montgomery’s fifth outing of the season didn’t start off well, as he allowed one run on two hits. He settled down for almost the rest of the afternoon. He allowed just three baserunners in his next four innings, but Trey Mancini’s solo homer to open up the sixth tied the game at two and knocked the lefty out of the game. In all, he allowed two runs on six hits in 5+ innings of work while striking out one and walking one.



3. The red-hot Giancarlo Stanton extended his hitting streak to seven games with a third inning single, and went 3-for-5 on the day. In that hitting streak, he is 13-for-31 (.419). Per StatCast, eight of his 13 hits in this streak, and 13 batted balls, have had an exit velocity over 110 mph.

4. Chad Green struck out four in his two perfect innings, but Darren O’Day wasn’t sharp – he walked the leadoff batter Cedric Mullens, who was driven in by Austin Hays on a double to give the O’s a 3-2 lead.

The aforementioned Chapman has struck out 20 of the 29 batters he has faced this year (69 percent), and owns a K/9 of 22.5.

5. Rougned Odor drove in two with a two-out, bases loaded single in the fifth inning, which had been the Yankees' only offense until the ninth inning. Odor hasn't been great this season, but has certainly come up clutch for New York.

6. With a man on first and none out, Aaron Judge, who has been out with lower body soreness, pinch-hit for Odor in the eighth inning, but struck out on three pitches.

7. Gary Sanchez went 1-for-3 with two walks, one intentional, in his first game since Monday.

What’s next

Gerrit Cole will take the bump at Yankee Stadium on Friday, as the Bombers will face Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at 7:05 p.m.