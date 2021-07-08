Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 4-0 loss to Mariners, including just one hit off Seattle pitching

Yankees Giancarlo Stanton swing road jersey

The Yankees struggled to get anything going at the plate, recording just one hit in their 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Here are the key takeaways ...

- Jordan Montgomery allowed a solo home run to Kyle Seager with two outs in the bottom of the first, as the Mariners took a 1-0 lead. It was nearly déjà vu in the second inning, as Luis Torrens singled with two outs and then Dylan Moore homered off Montgomery to make it a 3-0 game.

- Seattle starter Logan Gilbert brought his A-game. After hitting Luke Voit with a pitch in the second inning, he retired the next 18 straight Yankees through the top of the seventh inning. Gilbert struck out eight batters and allowed just one hit over 7.0 IP and 103 pitches, as the only hit he gave up was a second-inning double to Giancarlo Stanton.

- Montgomery lasted 6.2 IP, allowing three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Justin Wilson replaced Montgomery in the seventh, and got Jake Bauers to pop out to DJ LeMahieu to get out of the inning.

- Wandy Peralta allowed a solo homer to Mitch Haniger with one out in the bottom of the eighth, making it a 4-0 game.

- The Mariners retired 22 straight Yankees before LeMahieu reached first base in the top of the ninth on a hit-by-pitch. Aaron Judge then hit into a game-ending double play. The Yankees struck out 10 times in the loss, as Stanton had the team's only hit.

Highlights



What's next

The Yankees travel to Houston to play the Astros for a three-game series beginning on Friday at 8:10 p.m.

RHP Jake Ordorizzi takes the mound for the Astros, while lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. will get the start for the Yankees.