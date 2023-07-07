Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 14-1 loss to Orioles, including Luis Severino's short start

Jul 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In the finale of a four-game series, the Yankees fell to the Orioles 14-1 on Thursday night.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Luis Severino got the ball for the Yankees. His outing began with Baltimore striking first when Gunnar Henderson flicked a leadoff home run to left field. Severino responded by striking out Adley Rutschman on a sharp slider and stranded two runners to end the inning and limit the damage.

The Orioles worked deep counts to drive up Severino’s pitch count early on Thursday night. Through two frames, Severino delivered 56 pitches but stranded four Orioles to keep the deficit at one.

In the third, Baltimore’s tough at-bats began to pay off and did damage against the fastball. Ryan O’Hearn delivered a run-scoring extra-base hit for the second straight night with a double to left to double their lead. Cedric Mullins followed with a two-base hit of his own for a three-run advantage. Jordan Westburg made it three straight doubles as the Orioles extended a 4-0 lead. Severino was pulled from the game after allowing ten hits, including six in the third inning and three to Henderson after 2.2 innings of work and a 5-0 Baltimore lead.

Albert Abreu relieved Severino and allowed an inherited run on a ball that just tipped off the glove of a leaping Anthony Volpe to score another run. In total, Baltimore tallied eight hits and seven runs in the frame.

2. Kyle Bradish got the start for the Orioles. After a two-out single from Anthony Rizzo, Bradish got Harrison Bader to chase out of the zone to end the frame. The right-hander moved efficiently through the New York order and allowed just one hit in the first five innings. Bradish worked efficiently, fielded his position on a line drive comebacker from Volpe

3. After being recalled from Triple-A earlier on Thursday afternoon, Deivi Garcia made his return to the majors out of the bullpen in a 12-0 contest in the fourth inning. In his first major league appearance since May 10, Garcia turned in a multi-inning outing after previously not pitching in the big leagues since May of 2021. The right-hander tossed 62 pitches across 2.2 innings without a run charged to his line.

4. Ron Marinaccio entered in the seventh inning to keep the Orioles off of the scoreboard for a second consecutive scoreless outing. Wandy Peralta handled the eighth inning while allowing one run. After Colton Cowser was hit with a pitch to load the bases, the umpiring crew gave warnings to both dugouts. Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde was then ejected for contesting that decision.

5. In the ninth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa took the mound to preserve extra arms as the team’s most frequent position player to pitch. In his fourth appearance this season on the mound, he allowed just one hit and faced four batters in a scoreless frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Billy McKinney broke up the shutout bid with an RBI single to right to score Oswaldo Cabrera before Eduard Bazardo finished the game and a 14-1 victory with 20 hits for the Orioles.









What's Next

The Yankees welcome the Chicago Cubs to the Bronx on Friday night to start the final series before the All-Star break. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.