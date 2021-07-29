Yankees Takeaways from Thursday's 14-0 loss to Rays, including a brutal outing for Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole tense and taking cap off after rough outing vs. Rays

The Rays exploded for 14 runs as Gerrit Cole had one of his tougher outings as a Yankee in Thursday's shutout loss.

Here are the takeaways from the game:

1. Gerrit Cole originally gave up a home run on the first pitch he threw, but it was called back as a foul ball. Things didn't get much better for him from there, as he allowed four runs -- including a three-run homer by Austin Meadows -- in the first inning to make the game an uphill battle from the jump.



2. Randy Arozarena hit a ball straight up towards the roof of Tropicana Field, and it never came down, getting lost in the dome as players from both teams struggled to find the ball in the air. It was called a foul ball despite Arozarena trying to advance to first.

3. Cole was clean after the first until the sixth, when he loaded up the bases with just one out to give the Rays some momentum again.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a sac fly to bring in Meadows and Arozarena, but a fielding error by Brett Gardner allowed Kiermaier to get to first.

Cole's day was then done, having given up seven earned runs (eight total) on six hits and two walks in 5.1 innings -- he did strike out 10 in the effort.

4. Albert Abreu came in for Cole and proceeded to give up a walk and then a grand slam to Brett Phillips to break the game wide open at 10-0 in the sixth.

Ji-Man Choi added a two-run bomb later in the inning to make it 12-0 and then Meadows hit his second homer of the day -- a two-run shot -- to make it 14-0. It was the most runs the Yankees have allowed all season.

5. The Yankees offense was quiet throughout, mustering up just four hits on the day. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Brett Gardner and Estevan Florial each singled, but that was it for the Bombers.

Clay Holmes made his Yankees debut and went 1.0 inning. He did not allow a hit and struck out one.



What's Next:

The Yankees head down to Miami Friday to begin a series with the Marlins.

Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Yanks, while Zach Thompson will get the start for the Marlins.

Joey Gallo is expected to make his debut in pinstripes at some point this weekend.