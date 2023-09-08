Yankees takeaways from Thursday's 10-3 loss to Tigers, including Carlos Rodon's worst start of the season

Sep 7, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Carolos Rodon (55) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Yankee Stadium / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodon had the worst start of his season and the Yankees could not bounce back as they lost, 10-3, to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the takeaways...

- Rodon got off to a tough start, giving up a leadoff double to Matt Vierling and a two-run shot to Spencer Torkelson to put the Tigers up 2-0 after the first inning. After an eight-pitch second inning, Vierling would get Rodon again in the third inning with an RBI double. The Tigers would push across another run on a sac fly to give Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Detroit was all over Rodon’s pitches in the third and that didn’t change in the fourth. After an infield single, where Rodon was too slow to cover first, a double from Tyler Nevin put the Tigers up 5-1 and led to the boo birds raining down on Rodon. Vierling got Rodon for a third time with a two-out single to finally force Aaron Boone to take out his starter.

Randy Vasquez would relieve Rodon and give up a two-run shot to Torkelson, his second of the night, that extended Detroit's lead to 8-1.

Rodon had his worst start as a Yankee, going just 3.2 innings (73 pitches) while giving up seven runs on eight hits, no walks and striking out four. Thursday was the second start Rodon gave up six-plus runs this season. The last time that happened was in 2018.

- The Yankees offense had a tough hill to climb after Rodon’s start. Gleyber Torres got them on the board in the second with a leadoff home run off starter Eduardo Rodriguez.

Everson Pereira would help chip away at Detroit’s lead with a two-run double in the fourth. The rest of the offense could not get to the Tigers' pitching, picking up a total of six hits, leaving seven men on base and going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Jasson Dominguez's five-game hitting streak to start his career ended as he went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Any hope of a comeback was dashed when Albert Abreu gave up a two-run homer to Andy Ibanez in the eighth inning to put Detroit up 10-3.

- The Yankees entered Thursday night’s game 6.5 games back of Toronto for the final Wild Card spot. The Blue Jays were off so the Yankees’ loss puts them seven games back with 22 games remaining. It also ended the team's five-game winning streak, which had tied a season-high.

There was also a point in the third inning when home plate umpire Alan Porter ejected Anthony Rizzo, who is out for the season with post-concussion syndrome, from the game when the first baseman was arguing balls and strikes.

- Thursday was Miguel Cabrera's final game at Yankee Stadium and the crowd gave him plenty of cheers and applause throughout the game. The future Hall-of-Famer went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

The Yankees start their three-game series with the Brewers on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (4-8, 6.75 ERA) to the mound. He will be opposed by RHP Colin Rea (5-5, 5.07 ERA).



