Yankees takeaways from Thursday’s game against Red Sox, including Jasson Dominguez's homer and Ron Marinaccio's debut

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox, 11-7, on Thursday afternoon. Boston remains undefeated with a perfect 9-0 record in Grapefruit League play.

Here are the takeaways...

- Clarke Schmidt, who became an even more important piece with the Carlos Rodon injury, made his third appearance of the spring. After struggling in his last start, he had a bit of an up-and-down outing this time.

Schmidt breezed through the Red Sox in the top of the first, producing a line out and an inning ending double play on just eight pitches. He struck out Niko Goodrum with a nasty cutter leading off the second, but then Boston got to him for two runs on a Narciso Crook homer.

Schmidt bounced back to strike out the next two batters, and again retired Boston in order in the third. He finished the day with 43 pitches and allowed just the two runs on four hits while striking out three in three innings of work.



- Aaron Judge made his second consecutive start in left, but endured another quiet day in the field. He did, however, have a nice day at the plate with an 11-pitch walk in his first at-bat and a two-strike single in his second.

- Ron Marinaccio made his spring debut and looked really good. The right-hander struck out two in a perfect inning of work, his fastball was sitting at 94 mph and his changeup looked sharp.

- Jimmy Cordero continued his strong start to the spring with another scoreless outing, he's still yet to allow a run in five appearances.

- Oswald Peraza got the start at shortstop and he finished the day 1-for-3. The top prospect lined a double down the left field line in the bottom of the fourth and came in to score on a pair of wild pitches.

- Tyler Danish’s spring struggles continued, as he had a nightmare sixth inning for the Yanks. The right-hander put the Yankees in an 8-3 hole, after allowing six runs on three homers.

- Jasson Dominguez entered the game in the fifth in place of Judge. He made his presence felt in his third and final at-bat, crushing his third home run of the spring to deep right field.



What’s Next

The Yankees travel to Joker Marchant Stadium to take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 1:05 p.m.

