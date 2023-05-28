Yankees takeaways from Sunday's win over Padres, including seven-run outburst in third inning

May 28, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees scored seven runs in the third inning to defeat the San Diego Padres 10-7 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways...

- The Yankees broke the game open in the third inning thanks to what felt like an endless carousel of base-runners. The Bombers batted around, scoring seven runs on eight base hits, including two doubles from Kyle Higashioka and RBI hits from Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Willie Calhoun, and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa. What’s even more impressive is that DJ LeMahieu nearly hit a three-run homer to make the damage even worse, but Trent Grisham reached over the wall in right-center to rob it.

Still, the Yankees chased Yu Darvish from the game after just 2.2 innings. He allowed seven earned runs on seven hits, striking out two without a walk.

- That big third inning helped cover up some really poor Yankees defense in the second inning. With a runner on second, Jose Azocar hit a routine single to center, but Judge’s throw home sailed to the backstop. Higashioka tracked the ball down and attempt to throw to third, but the throw was remarkably off the mark, sailing into left field, allowing Azocar to score a Little League home run. Two errors on the play put the Padres up 3-1.

- Judge’s throw home may have been off the mark, but the reining MVP was locked in at the plate in this game. Judge hit his AL-leading 15th home run in the bottom of the first inning, and ended up going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

- Jake Cronenworth, the second batter of the game, jumped on a Gerrit Cole fastball for a solo home run, putting the Padres up 1-0. Once the Yankees gave Cole eight runs of support, though, the ace settled in nicely, keeping the Padres at bay through the middle innings.

But the Padres started to turn the tide in the top of the seventh. Cole allowed a two-run homer to Rougned Odor and then another single chased him from the game.

Cole (6.0+ innings, six runs, five earned) allowed two more home runs after allowing another pair of long balls his last time out against Baltimore. The righty has now allowed six homers in his last four starts after not allowing a big fly in his first five starts of the season.

- Clinging to a two-run lead, Ron Marinaccio hit Cronenworth to lead off the inning, but still pitched a scoreless eighth. Harrison Bader added some breathing room with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning, and Higashioka notched his third hit of the day to drive in another run, allowing Clay Holmes to come on with a four-run lead.

Holmes couldn't find his command, walking the first two Padres he faced. He allowed one run, but was able to close things out.

- Rizzo exited the game in the top of the sixth inning after he awkwardly collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play at first. He appeared to injure his wrist or shoulder, but Aaron Boone said after the game that Rizzo is "good" and the Yankees were simply being cautious by taking him out of the game.

The Yankees start a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners on Monday night at 9:40 p.m.

Domingo German faces fellow righty Bryce Miller.