Yankees takeaways from Sunday's game against Blue Jays, including Jhony Brito's perfect start

Feb 26, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito (76) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. / Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways…

- Right-hander Jhony Brito, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 27 prospect in the team’s system, got the start on the mound, and he couldn’t have pitched any better. Brito struck out the side in the first inning, and went nine-up, nine-down his first time through the order.

- Brito stayed perfect through five innings, getting grounder after grounder, and retired his 16th straight hitter before being pulled. Brito pitched a perfect 5.1 innings, throwing just 58 pitches (43 strikes) with three punchouts.

With Luis Severino likely to start the year on the IL with a lat strain, Brito could potentially make his way into the Yankees' starting rotation.

- Oswald Peraza started at shortstop for the Bombers, batting ninth in the order. He came up with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning, but he flew out to left without scoring a run. On the day, Peraza went 0-for-3 with five runners left on base.

- Aaron Judge had a big day at the plate. After hitting a single in the first and walking his next time up, Judge came up with a runner on in the fifth and blasted a two-run homer off of reliever Zach Pop, breaking a scoreless tie.

Judge went 2-for-2 with a walk, raising his spring average to .368.

- Not to be outdone, Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s blast with a solo shot of his own, with the back-to-back homers giving the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Rizzo went 2-for-3 at the plate, raising his average to .216 this spring.

- Yankees pitching remained perfect into the seventh inning, but a Kevin Kiermaier triple off of Michael King ended that with one out in the inning. Matt Chapman then singled to score a run, marking the first earned run that King has allowed all spring.

It was an outing to forget for King, as he allowed one run on four hits before leaving with the bases loaded. Fortunately, Greg Weissert got the Yanks out of the jam.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.