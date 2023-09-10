Yankees takeaways from Sunday's extra-innings win over Brewers, including overcoming Corbin Burnes' eight no-hit innings

Sep 10, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were no-hit through 10 innings but found a way to win, walking off with a 4-3 win in 13 innings.

Here are some key takeaways…

- Just minutes before first pitch, the Yankees announced that outfielder Jasson Dominguez was scratched due to right elbow inflammation. Dominguez was replaced in center field by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

- As his pursuit of his first Cy Young Award continues, Gerrit Cole’s afternoon started with three scoreless innings, striking out two Brewers in the top of the first.

With a strikeout of Andruw Monasterio in the top of the fifth, Cole became the first Yankee ever to record three separate seasons of 200+ punchouts.

Cole was at his best, going 7.0 shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out nine without a walk on 106 pitches. Cole’s season ERA lowered to 2.79.

- But opposite of Cole on the mound was former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who returned the Yankees in order in each of the first three innings, striking out four Yankees along the way. Burnes was locked in, holding the Yankees without a hit through the first five innings. Burnes kept chugging along in the sixth, getting Aaron Judge to ground out to third to end the inning, still without a hit allowed.

- With Oswaldo Cabrera going down on strikes to end the eighth, Burnes carried a no-hitter into the ninth, with his pitch count up to 109. But his day ended there, as Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell elected to turn things over to the bullpen.

Devin Williams came in and threw a perfect ninth inning, as the Yanks were no-hit through nine. But with the score tied, the game moved on into the 10th.

- Wandy Peralta replaced Cole to start the eighth, throwing a scoreless inning, and Clay Holmes struck out two in a scoreless ninth. In the 10th, Tommy Kahnle started things with a walk, but a big double-play allowed him to get out of trouble.

-In the bottom of the 10th, just when it looked like Anthony Volpe was about to walk-off the game with a deep drive to right center, Sal Frelick made an unbelievable catch to not only end the inning, but also keep the no-no intact.

- The Brewers finally broke through in the 11th, with Tyrone Taylor singling in the go-ahead run. But the Yankees answered in the bottom of the 11th, as Cabrera pulled a double into the corner to break up the no-hitter and tie the game. The Bombers loaded the bases but couldn't find a way to punch home the winning run.

- Milwaukee scratched across two more runs off of Nick Ramirez in the top of the 12th, but the Yankees wouldn't say die. In the bottom of the inning, Giancarlo Stanton lofted a two-run homer off Andrew Chafin to knot things up at 3-3.

- The game stayed locked at 3-3 until Kyle Higashioka came through in the bottom of the 13th, doubling home Everson Pereira to give the Yankees an improbable 4-3 win.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees hit the road or a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, starting on Monday night at 7:10 p.m.

Clarke Schmidt will face fellow righty Kutter Crawford.