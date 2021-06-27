Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 9-2 loss to Red Sox, including Gerrit Cole's rough outing

Gerrit Cole being checked for sticky stuff vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox lit up Gerrit Cole to grab a 9-2 win Sunday and full weekend sweep of the Yankees.

Six things to know from Sunday's game

1. The Red Sox picked apart Cole in the first inning, starting with Enrique Hernandez taking the first pitch of the game and hitting it over the Green Monster to open things up.

After an Alex Verdugo double and J.D. Martinez walk, Rafael Devers crushed a one-out deep ball out to right to break things open into a 4-0 start in the first inning.

2. Cole gave up his third homer of the day to start off the third, this time to Martinez on the second pitch of the at-bat. The Sox scored on Cole again later in the inning, but a throwing error by Gleyber Torres made it unearned -- it still made it 6-0 nonetheless.

Cole finished his day after 5.0 innings and 89 pitches, allowing six runs, including five earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out six. He picked up the loss to fall to 8-4 on the season.

3. The Yankees offense finally woke up in the top of the sixth when Aaron Judge hit a two-run shot to left -- over the Green Monster and nearly out of Fenway Park.

Judge had a chance to tie the game an inning later when he came up to bat with the bases loaded, but he popped out to first to halt the comeback.

4. The Red Sox tacked on another run in the seventh to make it a 7-2 game. The Yankees offense just wasn't having a good day scoring the baseball despite having seven hits on the day.

5. Christian Vazquez put the exclamation mark on the Red Sox's sweep of the Yankees with a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth to make it an 8-2 game. But Boston didn't want to stop pouring it on on their rivals, scoring run No. 9 just three at-bats later on an RBI double by Hernandez.

6. The Yankees fall to 40-37 (now fourth in the AL East) and are inching closer to the .500 mark after the weekend.

What's next

The Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 7:05 p.m., with Michael King and Dylan Bundy getting the starts.