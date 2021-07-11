Yankees Takeaways from Sunday's 8-7 loss to Astros, including a six-run collapse in the ninth

Tim Locastro crosses home plate after first HR as a Yankee

Jose Altuve hit the comeback dagger, three-run homer as the Yankees collapsed in the bottom of the ninth to fall 8-7 to the Astros.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. The Yankees stranded two runners on the bases in back-to-back innings to start the game, but Jameson Taillon came out strong to keep the game tied up at zero early.

2. Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit got on base in the top of the third to put the Yankees back in a two-men on situation.

This time around though, Gleyber Torres hit a grounder to short that went off Robel Garcia's glove and into left field. There was enough time and space on the play for Sanchez to run home from second and put the Bombers on the board first.

3. But Houston responded right away in the next frame, with Martin Maldonado ripping a home run out to right field to give the Astro's their first run of the series and tying up the ball game at one apiece.

4. Tim Locastro said "anything you can do, I can do better," crushing a deep ball out to right center for his first home run as a Yankee in the top of the fourth.

The Yankees tacked on another run in the fifth and put two runners on the bases to knock Framber Valdez out of the game, but Andre Scrubb came out of the bullpen and retired the next three batter -- including two strikeouts -- to keep things close at 3-1.

5. Kyle Tucker brought it back to a one-run game in the sixth on a solo shot to right for the second home run of the day off Taillon.

The Yankees answered back in the next frame again in this back and forth ball game, with Gio Urshela bringing in Torres from second on an RBI-single to right to make it a 4-2 ball game in the seventh.

6. Taillon finished his day after six innings of two earned run, three hit ball to go with four strikeouts and two walks for another solid outing before the All-Star break.

7. Sanchez opened the game up for good in the eighth by crushing a three-run bomb out to left and make it 7-2. It was his 15th home run of the season.

The Yankees could've extended that lead later in the inning with the bases loaded and two outs on the board, but Locastro was called for a strikeout on a full count to end the inning.

8. The Astros made a stunning comeback in the bottom of the ninth, scoring six runs off Domingo German and Chad Green -- capped off by a Jose Altuve walk-off, three-run shot -- to steal this game and the series sweep from the Yankees and head into the All-Star break on a high note.

What's Next:

The Yankees go into the All-Star break and return to action on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.