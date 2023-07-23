Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 8-5 win over Royals, including Anthony Rizzo's 4-for-4 performance

Jul 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees exploded for four runs in the first inning, and held on to sweep the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, 8-5.

Here are the takeaways...

- Luis Severino got out to an ideal start, sending the Royals down in order for a 1-2-3 first. Back from the 10-day IL, Jake Bauers led off with a single to center and then Gleyber Torres crushed a fastball for a two-run homer to give the Yanks an early 2-0 lead. Giancarlo Stanton singled and then scored on Anthony Rizzo's double, who would come around to score on Harrison Bader's one-out single, making it a 4-0 game.

Severino got in a little trouble in the second inning with runners on second and third and only one out, but he struck out back-to-back Royals to get out of the jam. In the top of the third, Severino picked off Maikel Garcia at first base for the second out, and after Bobby Witt Jr. singled and stole second, he struck out MJ Melendez to end the inning.

- For the first time since May 20, Rizzo homered to put the Yanks up 5-0 in the bottom of the third. The lefty went 187 plate appearances and 166 at-bats in-between home runs, as he now has 12 on the season.

- Kansas City got on the board in the top of the fourth, as catcher Salvador Perez launched a leadoff solo homer off Severino to make it a 5-1 game. The RHP didn't let that cause him to unravel, as he retired the next three Royals to end the side. Severino tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the fifth to keep the score intact.

Sevy let up a one-out double to Melendez in the top of the sixth, and then allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Michael Massey that cut the Yanks' lead to 5-3. His day ended after the home run, as he allowed three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts over 100 pitches and 5.2 IP. Ian Hamilton replaced Severino and struck out Freddy Fermin to end the sixth.

- The Yankees went down in order in the sixth, and then Hamilton tossed a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the top of the seventh. Jake Bauers walked to leadoff the bottom half of the seventh, and was then pinch-run for by Greg Allen. That wasn't the only substitution Aaron Boone made, as he pinch-hit Anthony Volpe for Torres, who had appeared to check the back of his head after falling down defensively earlier in the game. The moves didn't work out, as Volpe popped out, Allen was caught stealing, and Stanton struck out.

- Michael King came in to pitch the eighth and got in a little bit of trouble with runners on the corners and only one out. However, the righty struck out back-to-back Royals to keep it a 5-3 game.

Rizzo couldn't get a triple for a cycle, but made it a four-hit day with a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth. DJ LeMahieu walked and then Bader dropped down a sac bunt to advance the runners. KC opted to intentionally walk Billy McKinney to load the bases, hoping for an inning-ending double-play. Oswald Peraza hit a dribbler between the pitcher and first baseman, and it was thrown to the base with no one there, going into foul territory, and allowing two runs to score. Kyle Higashioka drove in another on a sac fly to make it 8-3.

- Ron Marinaccio was tasked with closing the deal in the ninth with a five-run lead, but that quickly became a four-run lead after he allowed a solo home run to Fermin. Marinaccio bounced back with two straight strikeouts, but let up another homer to Kyle Isbel to make it 8-5. The righty finished the job by getting a groundout to complete the sweep.

The Yankees are off on Monday and will then begin a two-game Subway Series with the Mets on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA) gets the start and will go up against Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA) for the Mets.