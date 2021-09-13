Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 7-6 loss to Mets, including Clarke Schmidt's season debut

Clarke Schmidt season debut vs. Mets

Homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres weren't enough, as the Yankees fell to the Mets, 7-6.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. The Yankees picked up where they left off on Saturday, putting in two runs in the first inning off Carlos Carrasco.

After DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo took back to back walks to start off the game, Giancarlo Stanton hit a double to center to bring in one run, and Joey Gallo hit a sac fly to right to bring in the second.

2. The Mets cut the lead to 2-1 in the next frame, but ultimately took a two-run lead of their own when Francisco Lindor sent a Clarke Schmidt pitch into the Citi Field stands to make it a 4-2 game.

3. Aaron Judge left the game after two at-bats. The slugging outfielder looked a bit dazed at the plate and had to receive eyes drop from a trainer during his first at-bat.

After striking out twice, Boone removed him from the game. He told ESPN that Judge was experiencing some dizziness.

4. Schmidt tried to last a full 5.0 innings, but after loading up the bases with one out in the fifth, his season debut was over. Andrew Heaney came in to finish the inning, but one run came in to score and make it 5-2.

Schmidt finished allowing seven hits and five runs -- though only two were earned -- while striking out two and walking three.

5. Gleyber Torres crushed a two-run shot out to left in the sixth inning to cut the lead down to 5-4 and make things interesting for a second straight night.

But Lindor hit his second homer of the night -- this time a solo shot -- to make it 6-4 and the Yankees down to their last nine outs.

6. The back and forth night continued, as Stanton sent a two-run missile out to center to tie the game up. Stanton and Lindor chirped at each other as Stanton rounded the bases, leading to both benches clearing and meeting on the field near third base.

Things didn't escalate from there, but it set up the night for a wild finish.

7. Lindor hit his third homer of the night -- this one a solo shot to right off Chad Green -- to give the Mets back the lead for good.



Green has allowed 13 home runs this season -- second most in MLB among relievers.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Yankees play a makeup game with the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx at 2:05 p.m. on Monday.

Luis Gil gets the ball for the Bombers, while John Gant takes the mound for the Twins.