Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 6-5 loss to Red Sox, including longest losing streak since August 1995

Aug 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits a game tying three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees battled back and forth with the Red Sox all game long, eventually losing 6-5 on Sunday for their eighth straight loss.

Here are the takeaways...

- Clarke Schmidt struck out the leadoff man to open the game, but then let up a mammoth solo homer to Rafael Devers that gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead. Schmidt then settled in to strike out Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida to end the top half of the first.

Schmidt got into a little trouble in the second, as he walked Jarren Duran with one away, as he'd steal second on a strikeout and then advance to third on a wild pitch. But the right-hander forced Reese McGuire to ground out to short to end Boston's scoring opportunity. Nick Pivetta replaced Josh Winckowski on the mound for the Red Sox in the bottom of the second, as the Yanks went down in order.

- Kyle Higashioka recorded the Yanks' first hit of the day with one out in the bottom of the third, as he crushed a solo homer to center to tie the game up at 1-1. But that's all New York would get in the inning, as DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge both flied out to center.

- Schmidt continued to deal through the fourth, striking out the side to keep the game tied. Gleyber Torres came up about a foot short of a leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth, as he settled for a double. Although the Yanks couldn't capitalize, as Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both struck out and Harrison Bader grounded out to end the inning.

- Devers got the best of Schmidt for the third time in the top of the sixth inning, as he recorded a leadoff double. Schmidt then walked Turner, but remained in the game to face Yoshida after a mound visit. Yoshida grounded to second as Torres flipped the ball to Anthony Volpe for the force out, but the rookie then overthrew the ball past first base, allowing Devers to score to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Schmidt's day came to an end after 97 pitches and 5.2 innings of work, as he allowed two runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Michael King came in for relief and let up a single to Duran before striking out Trevor Story to get out of the inning. Boston manager Alex Cora was then ejected for arguing balls and strikes after Story was called out on a low pitch.

- Torres blasted a high fastball to left field for his 19th homer of the year to tie the game up at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. King walked the leadoff man in the top of the seventh and then after a sac bunt and a pop out, Aaron Boone signaled to intentionally walk Devers. The move backfired as Turner hit a three-run shot to left-center to give the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

Volpe made up for his earlier error with a game-tying three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh off of reliever John Schreiber. Higashioka then walked, LeMahieu and Judge both struck out, and Torres walked to give the Yanks two on with two outs. Giancarlo Stanton came in to pinch-hit for Bauers, but flied out to end the inning.

- Kiner-Falefa singled off of Chris Martin to leadoff the bottom of the eighth. After two fly-outs, Volpe came through in the clutch again with a line drive to left field, as Rob Refsnyder slipped while fielding the ball and IKF somehow appeared to beat the tag at home. Boston challenged the play and the call on the field was overturned, resulting in the third out.

Clay Holmes let up a single to Pablo Reyes in the top of the ninth, as he'd steal second and advance to third on a force out. Turner then silenced the Yankee Stadium faithful with a double to right field, giving the Red Sox a 6-5 lead.

- Greg Allen nearly tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, as the ball hit the top of the wall in right for a double. LeMahieu was then hit by a Kenley Jansen pitch to give the Yanks a runner in scoring position with no outs. Judge struck out looking, Torres struck out swinging, and Ben Rortvedt flied out to center to end the game.

What's next

The Yankees (60-64) are off on Monday and will then begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

LHP Carlos Rodon (1-4, 7.33 ERA) is scheduled to start, while the Nats have yet to announce a starting pitcher.