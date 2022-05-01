Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 6-4 win over Royals, including Aaron Judge's home runs

Aaron Judge hits homer vs. Royals

The Yankees had to fight from behind but got the job done to keep their win streak alive in a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon.

Five things to know from Sunday's game

1. Aaron Judge was out of the lineup on Saturday, but he didn't waste time getting back into it on Sunday. He mashed a 453-foot bomb to dead center field for his sixth homer in the last eight games. He would collect another RBI on a check-swing bases-loaded situation as well. And for good measure, with the Yanks clinging to a 5-4 lead, he blasted a ninth-inning home run -- his eighth of the season -- to polish off the 6-4 victory.

2. Luis Severino struggled with command in this start. He did last five innings, but he gave up seven hits and walked one batter that saw four runs (three earned) come across the plate. He still has a 3.75 ERA on the season, though. Severino just struggled getting those secondary pitches across for strikes and it forced him to go at hitters in the heart of the plate for guaranteed strikes. The Royals capitalized.

3. In the top of the fifth inning, the Yanks managed to bite into the 4-1 hole they found themselves in. Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to stay hot, especially in key spots like the one where he doubled to left to score Miguel Andujar. Then, DJ LeMahieu would bring him in with an RBI single of his own.

4. The top of the seventh was when the Yankees regained their lead. First, it was that check swing that Judge had to tie the game at four apiece. Then, Josh Donaldson hit into a fielder's choice, as Nicky Lopez tried to come home to gun down Anthony Rizzo, but the throw was too late and off line. Unfortunately, the Yanks couldn't get more than that as Gleyber Torres hit into a 6-4-3 double play with the bases loaded and one out to end the inning.

5. Once they took the lead, the Yanks bullpen got the job done. Lucas Luetge found himself in some trouble, but managed to strike out Andrew Benintendi with runners on first and second and no outs before the ball was handed to Michael King. He would have Salvador Perez roll over for a 5-4-3 double play to neutralize the threat. Aroldis Chapman came on to close the ninth, getting two groundouts before a single and walk put runners on first and second, but closed the door with a Benintendi 4-3 putout to avoid the drama.



Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (16-6) head up to Toronto and continue this road trip, facing off against the Toronto Blue Jays (15-8).

It will be Jordan Montgomery against Ross Stripling to start the series.