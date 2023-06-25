Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 5-3 win over Rangers, including Harrison Bader delivering

Jun 25, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) scores a run on an RBI single hit by designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (not pictured) against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees CF Harrison Bader rose to the occasion as New York came back for a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers, securing the three-game series victory.

Four things to know from Sunday's game

1. Bader's 2-for-4 line featured a one-out, two-run double in the eighth inning off Ezequial Duran that scored Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera as the Yankees (43-35) retook a 4-3 lead over the AL West-leading Rangers (47-30). Giancarlo Stanton, who has struggled lately, avoided an 0-for-4 afternoon by following Bader with a single to left that brought Bader home from second base and padded the Yankees' 5-3 edge.

The Yankees' struggling offense needed a jolt, and Bader provided a boost at the best-possible time for New York.

2. DJ LeMahieu -- starting at 3B and batting sixth -- is not to be forgotten here. He put the Yankees on the board with his two-run double in the second inning that scored Stanton and Jake Bauers, giving New York a much-needed answer after the Rangers jumped out to a commanding 3-0 advantage.

LeMahieu got the nod over Josh Donaldson and further proved that Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the right call.

3. The Rangers -- MLB's best offense, entering the rubber match of the three-game series with 723 hits and 455 runs in 76 games this season -- hit Yankees ace Gerrit Cole harder than the run total indicates. The RHP struck out seven and walked one but allowed nine hits, including a home run on Jonah Heim's solo shot to right-center field in the second inning that put the Rangers up 2-0.

With the Yankees' offense struggling, they needed more out of their ace, who lasted 4 2/3 innings after throwing just 74 strikes on 107 pitches.

4. Fortunately for New York, the bullpen followed Cole with a lights-out performance. RHP Jimmy Cordero, LHP Nick Ramirez and RHPs Ron Marinaccio and Michael King combined for 4 1/3 shutout innings as Bader came through.

Highlights

What's next

After taking Monday off, the Yankees seek three straight series wins in a three-game series at the 20-60 Oakland Athletics as a six-game road trip begins.

In Tuesday's 9:40 p.m. opener, New York is set to start RHP Jhony Brito (4-3, 4.89 ERA) while the A's go with RHP Paul Blackburn (0-0, 4.21 ERA).