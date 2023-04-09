Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 5-3 win over Orioles, including two more Aaron Judge home runs

Apr 8, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs out a third inning solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees earned a series win, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways...

- Nestor Cortes was up to his usual ways on the mound. Despite needing to color in a white logo on his glove, Cortes was unfazed. The lefty went 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked two batters to lower his season ERA to 2.61.

- Aaron Judge did what Aaron Judge does best. In the top of the third inning, Judge smashed a solo home run to dead center field off of Tyler Wells, his third big fly of the season.

And he wasn't done yet. In the seventh, Judge added on the Yankees' lead by slamming another solo homer, his fourth of the season, to make it a 5-2 game. Judge went 3-for-4 at the plate.

- Franchy Cordero continues to add some power to the bottom of the lineup, blasting a two-run homer to right field to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-0. Cordero, added to the team just prior to Opening Day, now has two homers in his last two games.

Cordero had two hits in the game and is now batting .357 in the early going.

- Anthony Volpe had another tough day at the plate, going 0-for-3. He did reach base once with a walk, but his season average now rests at .143.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees start a three-game series on the road against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 6:10 p.m.

Domingo German will face former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.