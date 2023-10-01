Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 5-2 loss at Royals, including a fitting end to the 2023 MLB season

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees' 2023 MLB season came to a fitting end with a 5-2 loss at the Kansas City Royals.

Four things to know from Sunday's game

1. Michael King, who made a case to be in the Yankees' 2024 starting rotation with his five-game stretch of starts throughout September, did not go out strong. Against the lowly Royals (56-106), he allowed a season-high eight hits (three homers) for four runs while striking out one and walking none. King (4-8, 2.75 ERA) threw 50 strikes on 71 pitches and lasted four innings. While the overall body of work sides with King's case to enter the spring as a starter, he whiffed -- big time -- on his last chance.

2. Although the Yankees (82-80) were without three of their biggest hitters in Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton, they made the soon-to-be-40-year-old Zack Greinke look like he was back in his prime. Greinke, who made what could be his final MLB start, limited the Yankees to one run on four hits while striking out two and walking two in five innings. He improves to 2-15 with a 5.00 ERA after his 70-pitch, 43-strike performance. Greinke's outing sums up a season in which it felt as if the Yankees were overpowered by opposing pitchers and struggled mightily to put runs on the board.

3. Starting at third base and batting fifth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa did his part to give the Yankees a jolt. He brought home the team's only two runs on an RBI single past a diving Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop and into left-center field. Kiner-Falefa's two-out knock on a 2-1 slider off Taylor Clarke scored DJ LeMahieu and Austin Wells to avoid the shutout.

4. Speaking of Wells, the future looks bright for the 24-year-old catcher. He finished his first two months of the big leagues with a 3-for-4 performance while batting third. The three knocks -- a first-inning single, sixth-inning double and eighth-inning double -- are a single-game best for Wells. He ends his sample-sized season slashing .229/.257/.743 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 19 games.

What's next

The Yankees turn the page to 2024. Their first game of spring training is scheduled for Feb. 24 against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla.