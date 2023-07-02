Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 5-1 loss to Cardinals, including Jordan Montgomery out-performing Gerrit Cole

Jul 2, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium. / Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees managed just two hits and struck out nine times, as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, 5-1.

Here are some takeaways...

- In the top of the third inning with a runner on first and two outs, manager Aaron Boone was ejected by the home plate umpire for arguing balls and strikes after DJ LeMahieu's at-bat. Former Yankee Jordan Montgomery then struck out Gleyber Torres for the final out of the frame.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

-Gerrit Cole continued to deal through the third, as he didn't let a hit-by-pitch hurt him, and forced reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt to ground out to get out of the inning and keep it a scoreless game.

Cole let up a leadoff double to Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the fourth, as he'd then advance to third on Alec Burleson's single to right. Rookie Jordan Walker then drove in Arenado with a line drive to center, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Andrew Knizner made it a 2-0 game with an RBI-single, but Cole escaped the jam thanks to an inning-ending double-play by Anthony Volpe.

- Montgomery made it five no-hit innings after getting a 1-2-3 fifth with two strikeouts. Montgomery's no-no was spoiled in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, as Torres doubled down the right field line. Torres then stole third, but Giancarlo Stanton flied out to end the scoring chance.

In the top of the seventh, Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached first on a passed ball after a strikeout, and then advanced to second on Volpe's sac bunt. Jake Bauers got the Yanks on the board with a double to make it a 2-1 game. Montgomery finished after 6.2 strong innings, allowing just the one run on two hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Advertisement

- Cole's day ended after 98 pitches through six innings of work, as he allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Jimmy Cordero replaced Cole on the mound in the bottom of the seventh, and let up a two-run homer to Brendan Donovan as the Cards took a 4-1 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth as Kyle Higashioka's throw to third went wide, allowing Dylan Carlson to score and make it a 5-1 game.

- Volpe singled with two outs in the top of the ninth to extend his hitting streak to six games.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees begin a four-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at 7:05 p.m.

Domingo German will make his first start since throwing the fourth perfect game in Yankees history, and will go up against Tyler Wells for the O's.