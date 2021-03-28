Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 5-1 loss to Phillies, including Corey Kluber's five strikeouts in last spring training start

Corey Kluber blue jersey vs Phillies

The Yankees fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon in Clearwater, Fla.

Here are a few takeaways from Sunday's game ...

- Veteran Corey Kluber took the mound for the final time this spring training, as he'll begin to prepare for the Yanks' second game of the regular season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3. He allowed three hits and two earned runs, while walking four and striking out five in 3.1 IP. Kluber hit Didi Gregorius with the bases loaded in the third and then allowed a sacrifice fly to Jean Segura to make it 2-0 Phillies.

- Kluber originally left the game in the third inning with the bases loaded and two outs, as Brooks Kriske came in for him. However, thanks to spring training rules, Kluber came back to pitch in the fourth inning, getting two batters out before Nick Nelson replaced him and struck out Rhys Hoskins to end the frame.

- Ryan LaMarre drove in the first of the day for the Yankees on a sacrifice fly ball that scored Clint Frazier, making it a 2-1 game in the fifth inning.

- Aroldis Chapman came in to pitch the sixth inning, striking out one and allowing no hits or runs. Luis Cessa struggled in relief of Chapman, allowing three earned runs on four hits in the seventh inning. He let up a two-run double to Nick Maton, who then scored on a double by Luis Garcia. Garcia then scored on a single by Bryson Stott, before Cessa struck out Brad Miller to end the inning.

- Thairo Estrada pinch ran for Jay Bruce in the sixth inning, and remained in for the rest of the game, He made the most of his appearance, blasting his second home run of the spring in the ninth inning.

- DJ LeMahieu, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Hicks all went 0-for-3 from the plate, while Jay Bruce went 1-for-2 with a walk. Clint Frazier was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Tyler Wade went 2-for-3 in the loss.

What's next?

The Yankees will play their final spring training game of the year against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 1:05 p.m.

